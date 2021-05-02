Poetic Flare wins Newmarket Qipco 2,000 Guineas 

Poetic Flare

Kevin Manning rides Poetic Flare to victory  during New Market Qipco 2,000 Guineas  on Saturday. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Deja Vu

Poetic Flare (Kevin Manning 16-1), from Jim Bolger's establishment, has been hailed as the most complete horse ever.

