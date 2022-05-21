Patsee can radiate Kenya Oaks at Ngong

Maybe Patsee and Rosie did not surf the tallest waves on Derby Day, but ventured well enough with 2,400m. If a steady tempo emanates, this pair should distill some vocal support from the stands at the Ngong Race Course tomorrow.

Not a custom-made shimmering field for the Kenya Oaks, but at least we can be grateful there is a Classic to savor during choppy global hang-overs. Assessing Crumpet, Ameerah, and, It's a Date, depends solely on whether this distance is appropriated.





Paddy Migdoll, owner, trainer, breeder, and trojan of racing, is being remembered by the Jockey Club with a tribute Mile. This is very much appreciated. The Paddy Migdoll Urn Trophy, should be an almost fly-past for Westwind, if he reproduces that similar imperious demonstration of two weeks ago. Not really anything to deny Westwind a nap reinforcement. Three-way Exacta permutation from Kenyan Queen and Steel Drum.





SELECTIONS





12.30 pm Glitter, Cindy

1.05 pm Westwind, Kenyan Queen

1.40 pm Tenacious, Romeo

2.15 pm Honeyball Orange, Camberley

2.50 pm Chicago, General Lee

3.25 pm Pat-see, Rosie

3.55 pm Roxstar, Karowe,





12:30 Race 1 Putting on the Ritz Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

14 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped

2kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 2- 2) Kidnap J. Mutevu 61.0 1

2 ( 3- 4- 4) Wind Rose P. Kinuthia 61.0 H 5

(SAF)

3 ( 4) Spoude A. Wambua 59.0 4

4 ( 1- 5- 3) Glitter J. Muhindi 58.0 6

5 ( 2- 4- 4) Zodi West (ZIM) R. Wako 56.0 2

6 ( 5- 2- 2) Cindy P. Kiarie 52.0 3

FORM GUIDE: CINDY (5/4) WIND ROSE (SAF) (6/4) GLITTER

(2/1) ZODI WEST (ZIM) (3/1) KIDNAP (6/1) SPOUDE (10/1)

1:05 Race 2 The Paddy Migdoll Memorial Trophy

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

29 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 2- 3) Steel Drum R. Kibet 59.0 5

2 ( 2- 1- 1) Kenyan Queen J. Muhindi 57.0 4

(SAF)

3 ( 4- 2- 1) Westwind Le. Sercombe 55.0 1

4 ( 2- 2- 5) Deodoro R. Wako 52.0 2

5 ( 4- 1- 6) Jordan River D. Tanui 50.0 3

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: WESTWIND (1/1) KENYAN QUEEN (SAF) (5/4)

STEEL DRUM (6/4) DEODORO (5/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF)

(10/1)

1:40 Race 3 Top Hat, White Tie & Tails Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

12 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped

1kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 7- 1- 3) Shikanzen J. Mutevu 60.0 7

2 ( 5) Bellaque P. Kiarie 59.0 5

3 ( 5- 4) Milly's Queen A. Wambua 59.0 4

4 ( 1- 3- 3) Go Pro (SAF) D. Tanui 58.0 H 3

5 ( 2- 3- 2) Tenacious J. Muhindi 58.0 1

6 - Romeo R. Wako 57.0 2

7 ( 4- 3-w) Peligroso D. Miri 52.0 6

FORM GUIDE: GO PRO (SAF) (5/4) TENACIOUS (6/4) ROMEO

(2/1) SHIKANZEN (5/1) PELIGROSO (7/1) BELLAQUE (10/1)

MILLY'S QUEEN (20/1)

2:15 Race 4 The Champagne Stakes

for The Mervyn Ridley Perpetual Challenge CupDistance 1200m.

A terms race for two year olds only. To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg.

NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 2- 1) Camberley J. Muhindi 57.0 1

2 - Easterly P. Kinuthia 57.0 3

3 - Scott C. Kimani 57.0 5

4 ( 3-w) Wimborne R. Kibet 57.0 6

5 ( 1-w) Honeybell Le. Sercombe 55.5 4

Orange (SAF)

6 - Russian P. Kiarie 55.5 2

Wonder (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/3) CAMBERLEY

(6/4) WIMBORNE (2/1) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (4/1)

EASTERLY (5/1) SCOTT (8/1)

2:50 Race 5 The Civil Service Gold Cup

George Drew Challenge SeriesDistance 1600m. A terms race

for three year olds and over. Three year olds to carry 56kg

andfour year olds & over 58kg. Mares and fillies allowed

1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 3- 1) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 58.0 3

2 ( 5- 5- 3) Frankie C. Kimani 58.0 1

3 ( 1- 1- 2) General Lee J. Muhindi 58.0 4

4 ( 3- 3- 2) Inca Ruler (SAF) P. Kiarie 58.0 5

5 ( 2- 1- 2) All Over Again R. Kibet 56.5 2

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: CHICAGO (SAF) (1/3) GENERAL LEE (1/1) INCA

RULER (SAF) (5/4) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (2/1) FRANKIE (5/1)

3:25 Race 6 The Kenya Oaks

Distance 2400m. A terms race for three year old fillies only. To

carry 57kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade

before this race.

1 ( 1- 3- 4) Ameerah J. Muhindi 57.0 4

2 ( 1- 4- 2) Crumpet D. Miri 57.0 1

3 ( 2- 1- 6) It's a Date C. Kimani 57.0 3

4 ( 1-w- 5) Pat-See Le. Sercombe 57.0 5

5 ( 5- 3- 4) Rosie R. Kibet 57.0 2

FORM GUIDE: ROSIE (1/1) PAT-SEE (2/1) AMEERAH (5/2) IT'S

A DATE (3/1) CRUMPET (7/2)

3:55 Race 7 To The Nines Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

24 and below at closing.

1 ( 5- 1- 3) Grace Kelly J. Gathoni 60.0 2

(SAF)

2 ( 3- 4- 2) Karowe Le. Sercombe 59.0 1

3 ( 4- 4- 4) Coralline J. Muhindi 54.0 3

4 ( 1- 4- 3) Roxstar R. Wako 51.0 4

FORM GUIDE: KAROWE (1/2) CORALLINE (5/4) GRACE KELLY