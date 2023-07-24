General Lee plays commander in chief of the Jockey Club Stakes at Ngong
Bedford had a verve to suggest he would skate through the Sir Ali Bin Salim, with young Michael Fundi handling his aggressive pulling behind front-running running Beeston.
When Beeston began to tire, Bedford was more gentlemanly, thinking a sedate approach would be better. Unbeknown to them, Maria and Patrick Mungai emerged from nowhere, shimmering away from Arlington, who had just woken up to be second. It was a pleasure seeing so much variety at every phase.
Both were trained by Julie and Stewart McCann, who had earlier been invigorated by General Lee gobbling up Saint Moritz in the Jockey Club Stakes.
We have to mention conditioner, Tony Kuria, snapping the last two seasonal events with Assured and Rahal, respectively. Tony is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with.
Spectators came out in droves for the two-month intermission and were treated to plenty of fun family recreations.
12.30 pm - First Race - K.A.R. Limuru Cup (1,800m
1. Cindy (Paul Kiarie) Westonian-Lado
2. Daisy (Henry Muya)
3. Jordan River (Patrick Mungai)
4. Go Pro (P. Njogu)
Distance: 1.75/5.4/3. Time: 1:50:00 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5 Owned and trained by Gilly Fraser
12.55 pm - Second Race - The JCK Rose Bowl (1,200m)
1. Bullet (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup
2. Coffee Break (P. Njogu)
3. PrettyPearl (Michael Kariuki)
4. Twyford (Lesley Sercombe)
Distance: 0.75/2.5/1.75. Time: 1:11:5/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5
Owned by Doctor Joe Wanjui, P. Nduati, M. Mutuota. Trainer Oliver Gray
1.30 pm - Third Race - The Jockey Club Stakes George Drew Challenge (2,400m)
1. General Lee (James Muhindi) Secret War-Lora Lee
2. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe)
3. Westwind (Charles Kimani)
4. Chadwick (B. Chatterton)
Distance: head/1.5. Time:2:39:2310 secs. Favourite: Saint Moritz 1-9. Runners: 5
Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann
2.05 pm - Fourth Race - The Tote Kenya Cup (1,200m)
1. Vuvuzela Umlilo (Henry Muya) William Longsword-Caitlin
2. High Legislation (Michael Fundi)
3. Adleoli (Patrick Mungai)
4. Bellaque (N. Karanja)
Milly's Queen and Moher withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate Distance: 6/14/13.5. Time: 1:12:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6
Owned by Joe Muya and R. Muigai. Trainer Joe Muya
2.40 pm - Fifth Race - The Pommery Limuru Cup (1,200m)
1. Eton Star (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Lado
2. Whispers (Ramazan Wako)
3. Ten Eighty (Paul Kiarie)
4. Dalkieth (Henry Muya)
Eccleton withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate. Joanna reared in the stalls, eventually not able to partake
Distance: 0.75/2.75/4.75/19. Time: 1:16:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 6
Owned by J. Wang. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe
3.15 pm - Sixth Race - The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes (1,600m)
1. Maria (Patrick Mungai) Westonian-Almeria
2. Arlington (James Muhindi)
3. Bedford (Michael Fundi)
4. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe)
Distance: 1/1.5/1.4. Time: 1:42:4/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5
Owned by Anna Bhaloo, P. Anjana, A. Andrade. Trainer's Julie and Stewart McCann
3.55 pm - Seventh Race - The Nairobi Town Plate (2,060m)
1. Assured (N. Karanja) Silvano-San Trip
2. Bampton (Ramazan Wako)
3. Grand Surabi (P. Njogu)
4. Zamburak (J. Gathoni)
Distance: 0.75/16/4. Time: 2.15:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5 Owned by P. Nduati. Trainer Tony Kuria
4.30 pm - Eighth Race - The Nairac Gold Circle Trophy (1,200m)
1. Rahal (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Serene Geisha
2. Wimborne (Lesley Sercombe)
3. Ameerah (B. Chatterton)
4. Russian Wonder (Patrick Mungai)
Distance: 4/2/1.5. Time: 1:13:4/10. Favourite: Wimborne 9-4. Runners: 5
Owned by Bakeville Limited. Trainer Tony Kuria
Next meeting - October 1 - Stay happy and warm until then