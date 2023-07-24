General Lee plays commander in chief of the Jockey Club Stakes at Ngong

Bedford had a verve to suggest he would skate through the Sir Ali Bin Salim, with young Michael Fundi handling his aggressive pulling behind front-running running Beeston.

When Beeston began to tire, Bedford was more gentlemanly, thinking a sedate approach would be better. Unbeknown to them, Maria and Patrick Mungai emerged from nowhere, shimmering away from Arlington, who had just woken up to be second. It was a pleasure seeing so much variety at every phase.

Trainer Mrs Julian Fraser shares a light moment with former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the final meeting of the season at Ngong Racecourse on July 23, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Both were trained by Julie and Stewart McCann, who had earlier been invigorated by General Lee gobbling up Saint Moritz in the Jockey Club Stakes.

We have to mention conditioner, Tony Kuria, snapping the last two seasonal events with Assured and Rahal, respectively. Tony is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Spectators came out in droves for the two-month intermission and were treated to plenty of fun family recreations.

Jockey Club of Kenya directors Dr Paul Mbugua (centre) with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr John Sercombe after the final race of the season at Ngong racecourse on July 23, 2023 Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

12.30 pm - First Race - K.A.R. Limuru Cup (1,800m

1. Cindy (Paul Kiarie) Westonian-Lado

2. Daisy (Henry Muya)

3. Jordan River (Patrick Mungai)

4. Go Pro (P. Njogu)

Distance: 1.75/5.4/3. Time: 1:50:00 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5 Owned and trained by Gilly Fraser

12.55 pm - Second Race - The JCK Rose Bowl (1,200m)

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and Nation journalist Chris Omollo at the Ngong racecourse on July 23, 2023. Photo credit: Courtesy | Nation Media Group

1. Bullet (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. Coffee Break (P. Njogu)

3. PrettyPearl (Michael Kariuki)

4. Twyford (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 0.75/2.5/1.75. Time: 1:11:5/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Doctor Joe Wanjui, P. Nduati, M. Mutuota. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.30 pm - Third Race - The Jockey Club Stakes George Drew Challenge (2,400m)

Linda Sercombe gives a thumbs up as she watches the final race of the season at Ngong Racecourse on July 23, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. General Lee (James Muhindi) Secret War-Lora Lee

2. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Westwind (Charles Kimani)

4. Chadwick (B. Chatterton)

Distance: head/1.5. Time:2:39:2310 secs. Favourite: Saint Moritz 1-9. Runners: 5

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

2.05 pm - Fourth Race - The Tote Kenya Cup (1,200m)

Jockey Club of Kenya trainer Oliver Gray receives a trophy from former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the final meeting of the season at Ngong Racecourse on July 23, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Vuvuzela Umlilo (Henry Muya) William Longsword-Caitlin

2. High Legislation (Michael Fundi)

3. Adleoli (Patrick Mungai)

4. Bellaque (N. Karanja)

Milly's Queen and Moher withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate Distance: 6/14/13.5. Time: 1:12:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6

Owned by Joe Muya and R. Muigai. Trainer Joe Muya

2.40 pm - Fifth Race - The Pommery Limuru Cup (1,200m)

Jockey Lesley Sercombe (left) displays her prize with former President Uhuru Kenyatta at the final race of the season on July 23, 2023, at Ngong Race Course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Eton Star (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Lado

2. Whispers (Ramazan Wako)

3. Ten Eighty (Paul Kiarie)

4. Dalkieth (Henry Muya)

Eccleton withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate. Joanna reared in the stalls, eventually not able to partake

Distance: 0.75/2.75/4.75/19. Time: 1:16:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 6

Owned by J. Wang. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.15 pm - Sixth Race - The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes (1,600m)

Jockey Club of Kenya Chairlady Director Mariamu Haynes as retired President Uhuru Kenya admires a trophy during the last race meeting of the season at Ngong Racecourse on July 23, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Maria (Patrick Mungai) Westonian-Almeria

2. Arlington (James Muhindi)

3. Bedford (Michael Fundi)

4. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 1/1.5/1.4. Time: 1:42:4/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Anna Bhaloo, P. Anjana, A. Andrade. Trainer's Julie and Stewart McCann

3.55 pm - Seventh Race - The Nairobi Town Plate (2,060m)

Jockey Nahashon Karanja celebrates after guiding Assured to victory in the Nairobi Town Plate for the Brighton Bowl at Ngong Racecourse on July 23, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Assured (N. Karanja) Silvano-San Trip

2. Bampton (Ramazan Wako)

3. Grand Surabi (P. Njogu)

4. Zamburak (J. Gathoni)

Distance: 0.75/16/4. Time: 2.15:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5 Owned by P. Nduati. Trainer Tony Kuria

4.30 pm - Eighth Race - The Nairac Gold Circle Trophy (1,200m)

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Rahal (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Serene Geisha

2. Wimborne (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Ameerah (B. Chatterton)

4. Russian Wonder (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 4/2/1.5. Time: 1:13:4/10. Favourite: Wimborne 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Bakeville Limited. Trainer Tony Kuria