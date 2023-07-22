Sionara to season with fully-packed features at Ngong

Racing is infectious. No pundits will be more immersed in the moment than at Ngong this afternoon, where, somewhat appropriately, every feature is being proclaimed at once.

The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes, is a head-string puller, with Arlington, Bedford and Beeston, all in with a howl. Neither The Gambler, nor Maria, have given a hint at being more than sprinters, but then seismic intrusions are what the game is all about.

Saint Moritz will acquit himself with honour when he tackles another 2,400m in the Jockey Club George Drew Challenge. The only ever blip was when Honeybell ran Moritzy off his feet during the Derby.

Can't see that happening now, as he has already vanquished this string of assailants. Awards will be handed out at our traditional ceremony, immediately after the Nairac Gold Circle Trophy, where Saint Moritz scoops mostly everything before engaging in Stud duties.

SELECTIONS

12.20 pm - Cindy, Daisy

12.55 pm - Ripon, Twyford

1.30 pm - Saint Moritz, Westwind

2.05 pm - High Legislation, Adleoli

3.15 pm - Arlington, Bedford

3.55 pm - Assured, Grand Surabi

4.30 pm - Wimborne, Rahal

12.20 pm - Race 1 The K.A.R. Limuru Cup

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 1- 1- 2) Cindy P. Kiarie 60. H 2

2 ( 2- 3- 4) Daisy H. Muya 60. 4

3 ( 4- 3- 3) Jordan River P. Mungai 60. 5 (SAF)

4 ( 5- 4- 3) Chipping M. Kariuki 59. 1

5 ( 3- 3- 1) Go Pro (SAF) P. Njogu 59. 3

FORM GUIDE: CINDY (1/1) CHIPPING (2/1) DAISY (5/2) GO PRO

(SAF) (3/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (4/1)

12:55 Race 2 The JCK Rose Bowl

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 34

and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 1- 1) Ripon M. Fundi 62. 1

2 ( 5- 6- 6) Pretty Pearl M. Kariuki 57. 5

3 (w- 4) Coffee Break P. Njogu 54. 3 (SAF)

4 ( 4- 3- 5) Bullet J. Muhindi 53. H 2

5 ( 3- 2- 1) Twyford C. Kimani 50. 4

FORM GUIDE: RIPON (1/3) COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (1/1) BULLET (2/1)

PRETTY PEARL (3/1) TWYFORD (4/1)

1:30 Race 3 The Jockey Club Stakes

George Drew Challenge SeriesDistance 2400m. A terms race for

three-year-olds and over. Four-year-olds & over to carry 58kgand

three-year-olds 56kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 2- 2- 2) Chadwick B. 58. 2

2 ( 3- 5- 3) Deodoro P. Kiarie 58. 4

3 ( 1- 2- 3) General Lee J. Muhindi 58. 1

4 ( 1- 1- 4) Westwind C. Kimani 58. 5

5 ( 1- 1- 1) Saint Moritz Le. Sercombe 56. 3

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/5) GENERAL LEE (1/1)

WESTWIND (2/1) CHADWICK (5/2) DEODORO (3/1)

2:05 Race 4 The Tote Kenya Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 11

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less

than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 - High Legislation M. Fundi 58. 3 (SAF)

2 ( 6- 3) Moher P. Njogu 57. 5

3 ( 2- 5- 2) Adleoli P. Mungai 53. 4

4 - Vuvuzela Umlilo H. Muya 53. 6 (SAF)

5 ( 4- 3- 2) Bellaque N. Karanja 51. 1

6 ( 5-w-w) Milly's Queen M. Kariuki 51. 2

FORM GUIDE: VUVUZELA UMLILO (SAF) (1/1) HIGH LEGISLATION

(SAF) (6/4) ADLEOLI (2/1) BELLAQUE (3/1) MOHER (7/1) MILLY'S

QUEEN (10/1)

2:40 Race 5 The Pommery Limuru Cup

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for two-year-olds only at starting. To

carry 56kg. Fillies 54.5kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 (w- 6) Dalkeith H. Muya 56. 4

2 ( 3- 4- 2) Eccleton J. Muhindi 56. 2