Ngong Annual Yearling Sales: New old owner Muhoho Kenyatta returns to the fold

There was a definite air of animation at the Ngong Racecourse Annual Yearling Sales on Saturday.

Guess who came back to the fold after several years’ absence? None other than Muhoho Kenyatta - one of the most stalwart supporters in every capacity, days gone by. He bought three potentially future prize winners, two colts sired by Westonian, and a pretty filly from Greatwalofchina.

All 17 lots were sold, with an average price tag of Sh450,000. A couple of bargains came under the gavel at 200,000. Highest was 800,00, turnout was encouraging, and, the atmosphere pumping positivity.

Now we can prepare our mindsets for the final Champions Day Meeting of this season - July 23.