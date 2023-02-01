Seven-year-old Golden Sixty proves age doesn’t matter in sport

Golden Sixty (Vincent Ho 2-1), was simply vintage beauty following a titanic match-up in the Stewards' Cup at Sha Tin.

The seven-year-old recorded his seventh top-level success when excusing Romantic Warrior (Kevin Teeton 2-5), and California Spangle (Za Purton 9-4), from their aspirations.

California Spangle necked off Golden Sixty in the December Hong Kong Mile, so it was only fair dinkum to reverse that result.

Vincent Ho was elated with Golden Sixty, suggesting he was best of the trio at a mile. His turn of foot is second to none. He responded nicely to take control near the 100m, after pushing out for a clear run. Romantic Warrior stumbled at the start, losing valuable lengths, but produced a grinding effort to regain his composure.

It was a long way back to Ryan Moore on Waikuku, who just sliced off Beauty Joy. He did upset Golden Sixty last year but there was no oomph left.

Beauty Joy was just not good enough. Russian Emperor and Panfield, were not suited to the trip.

The Stewards' Cup is hailed as an open battle of any age, between Hong Kong's world top ten rankers.

Only four horses were deemed superior on turf than Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior, while California Spangle was rated 1lb below them on 123.