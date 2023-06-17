Youngsters Kimutai, Chepkorir reign in AK Nairobi meet

Africa Under-18 3,000 metres bronze medallist Clinton Kimutai and the 2018 Africa Youth 3,000m bronze medallist Mercy Chepkorir blew away their rivals to win their races during the Athletics Kenya Nairobi Region Championships.

Nairobi region used the one-day championships at the Kenya Prisons Nairobi West ground to select their team for the National Athletics Championships scheduled for June 22 to 24 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Kimutai scotched the murram track and the field in 13 minutes and 50.9 seconds to claim men’s 5,000m, beating Geoffrey Rono and Shadrack Kiptoo to second and third places in 13:59.2 and 14:04.8 respectively.

Related Beatrice Chebet breaks 3000m meet record in Oslo Diamond League Athletics

“I am delighted to be making my first national championships after I missed the opportunity in South Rift last Saturday,” said KImutai, who finished fourth during the South Rift championships in Narok.

“This track was in good condition unlike in Narok where it was stony and unconducive,“ explained Kimutai, who is cogniSant of the task ahead. “I have the speed but I need to work on my endurance ahead of the nationals.”

Kimutai, who hails from Keringet, Nakuru County, hopes to seal a place in Team Kenya for the Africa Games programmed from March 8 to 23 next year in Accra.

With steeplechase facilities not in place, Chepkorir, who was in Team Kenya for the 2019 World Cross Country Championships, won the 3,000m final to lead the 3,000m steeplechase team for the nationals.

Chepkorir clocked 9:45.4 to win and edge out Teresa Cherotich to second place in 9:51.8 as Emily Wairimu came third in 10:32.6.

“It was a good race and I am looking forward to my first steeplechase race at the nationals,” said Chepkorir, a form four student at Lemotit Secondary School, Kericho.

Damaris Cherop put away the women's 5,000m final in 15:50.0, beating Joyline Chepkemoi in 16:23.8 as Margaret Ngoiri timed 16:48.7 for third.

Nairobi region cross country Under-20 champion Paul Sunte proved untouchable in men’s 1,500m, winning in 3:45.0 as Chepkemoi made amends after finishing second in 5,000m to win women’s 1,500m in 4:29.5.

Wilfridah Tuwei won the women's 200m in 25.1 with Faith Njagi coming second in 26.3.