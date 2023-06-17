Special Father's Day for Faith Kipyegon's dad

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, Faith Kipyegon shattered two world records in a span of eight days.

First, the 29-year-old from Keringet, Nakuru County obliterated the 1500 metres world record on June 2 at the Florence Diamond League when she clocked 3:49.11 to erase the previous record held by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba from Monaco 2015.

Kipyegon would shock the world when she not only beat the 5000m world record holder Letesenbet Gidey but also shattered the record in Paris on June 9.

Kipyegon was earlier this week invited to State House where President William Ruto rewarded her with Sh5 million and a house for her exploits.

In her speech, Kipyegon said she was happy as she would now be able to buy her father, Samuel Kipyegon, his favourite car.

Even before she could start planning her next move, a car dealer in Eldoret has fulfilled her wish.

On the eve of Father's Day 2023, Rana Auto-Selection Limited car dealers in Eldoret surprised Kipyegon with a brand new Toyota Probox for her father.

The road to success is never a solo journey, and Kipyegon understood that better than anyone.

She knew that behind every remarkable achievement lies the unwavering support of loved ones.

Rana chief executive Ali Rana said Kipyegon had set the stage for a remarkable celebration, as the company had chosen to honour a true champion.

"We believe in recognising the champions not only for their exceptional performance but also for the inspiration they bring to others in her career that has been witnessed globally and we saw it wise to reward her,” said Rana.

Kipyegon, who was accompanied by her father, was overwhelmed by emotion.

“I didn’t know someone was watching me when I was talking about gifting my father with a vehicle and when I was contacted by Rana Auto-Selection, I was lost of words and I’m glad that the dream has come to pass. I really appreciate it and this has shown that hard work pays,” said Kipyegon.

Samuel hopes she achieves more remarkable feats in her athletics career.

“I have two other girls who are competing (Beatrice Mutai and Josephine Chepkurui) who have made me proud and even the younger one in school (Jeska Chepngeno) recently came home with a certificate showing that she had competed well in school. My prayer is to see them keep soaring and be an inspiration to the whole world,” said Samuel.

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii said he was happy to see athletes like Kipyegon conquering the world and inspiring the upcoming generation.