Faith Kipyegon breaks 5000m world record in Paris Diamond League

Faith Kipyegon on Friday broke the women's 5,000 metres world record after clocking 14:05.20 at the Paris Diamond League, barely a week after shattering the 1500m record in Florence.

In a stunning display of dominance, Kipyegon, who had set a new world record in 1,500m in three minutes and 49.11 seconds in Florence, Italy on June 2, smashed the 5,000m world record with victory in Paris in 14 minutes and 05.20 seconds.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts as she breaks the World record in the women's 5000m event during the IAAF Diamond League "Meeting de Paris" athletics meeting at the Charlety Stadium in Paris on June 9, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Pachoud | AFP

Kipyegon overtook previous record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia with 600m to go, beating the previous record of 14:06.62 set by the Ethiopian on July 10, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

Kenya's world record holder in 3,000m steeplechase, Beatrice Chepkoech, dropped out after 3,000m as Gidey led with Kipyegon breathing down her neck.

Then Kipyegon would gradually overtake Gidey after 4,200m before going on to win and become the first Kenyan woman to hold the 5,000m world record.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon poses after breaking the World record in the women's 5000m event during the IAAF Diamond League "Meeting de Paris" athletics meeting at the Charlety Stadium in Paris on June 9, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Pachoud | AFP

She beat Gidey, the Olympic 10,00m champion to second place in a season’s best 14:07.94 as another Ethiopian Taye Ejgayehu came third in 14:13.31.

“No, I did not think about the World Record, I do not know how I made it,” said the 29-year-old 2016 and 2020 Tokyo Olympics 1,500m champion.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon poses with National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat after breaking the World record in the women's 5000m event during the IAAF Diamond League "Meeting de Paris" athletics meeting at the Charlety Stadium in Paris on June 9, 2023.

“I just focused on the green light and tried to stay relaxed and enjoy the race. I just did the race and wanted to see what happens, when I saw that it was a WR I was so surprised,” explained the 2017 and 2022 world 1,500m champion.

“I was all about giving my best. I just wanted to improve on my PB, the WR was not my plan.”

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon speaks to the press after breaking the World record in the women's 5000m event during the IAAF Diamond League "Meeting de Paris" athletics meeting at the Charlety Stadium in Paris on June 9, 2023. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

Kipyegon said all she wanted was to run after Gidey whom she described an amazing lady.

“It is amazing. I do not know what will be next,” said Kipyegon, adding that she will discuss it with her coach Patrick Sang and her Global Sports management.

“I am so happy, I am very emotional right now and do not know what to say. If my body is healthy, anything is possible,” said Kipyegon.