Teen star Emmanuel Wanyonyi shocks star-studded field in Paris

The 2021 World Under-20 800 metres champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi continued with his meteoric rise to the top with yet another victory in the 800 metres race at Paris Diamond League on Friday.

Wanyonyi, fresh from retaining his Rabat Diamond League title on May 23, in Morocco sneaked through the inside lane past the tall and imposing figure of Canadian Marco Rop to win in a personal best and a new world lead of one minute and 43.27 seconds.

The 18-year-old Wanyonyi had on May 13 won the Kip Keino Classic in a world lead time of 1:43.32 before retaining his Rabat crown in 1:44.36.

Rop, the world bronze medallist, crossed the halfway mark in 50.20 behind the pacesetter and led all through before the young Kenyan pipped him on the line.

Rop clocked season’s best 1:43.30 for second as Algerian Slimane Moula timed personal best 1:43.38 for third in a race where top seven finishers clocked under 1:44.