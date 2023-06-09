Noah Lyles stuns Ferdinand Omanyala in Paris Diamond League

USA's Noah Lyles (right) runs to first place ahead of second-placed Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala (second left), third-placed Botswana's Letsile Tebogo (lft) and Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs (second right) the men's 100m event during the Diamond League "Meeting de Paris" athletics meeting at the Charlety Stadium in Paris on June 9, 2023.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Pachoud | AFP

World 200 metres champion Noah Lyles beat Kenya's Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala on the line to win the men’s 100m at Paris Diamond League on Friday.

Omanyala led until the 70m mark before Lyles accelerated in the last 30m to win in 9.97 seconds against the -0.9 wind as the Kenyan, who is also the Africa 100m champion and record holder, once again settled second in 9.98.

Omanyala is this season's fastest man after running 9.84sec at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on May 13.

World Under-20 100m champion and record holder Letsile Tebogo from Botswana clocked season’s best 10.05 for third place.

Omanyala finished third in 10.05 at Rabat Diamond League on May 28, losing to world 100m champion Fred Kerley, who won in 9.94.

Omanyala and Kerley met again at Florence Diamond League on June 2 where the Kenyan settled second in 10.05, going down to the American world champion, who timed 9.94.

