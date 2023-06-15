Treasury slashes Sports Fund allocation by more than 50 per cent

While the Kenyan sports sector is crying out for more funding, the National Treasury has proposed to slash the 2023/24 proposed budgetary allocation to the Sports, Culture and Social Development Fund by more than 50 per cent.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u on Thursday proposed the allocation of Sh12.5 billion to the Tourism, Sports, Culture and Recreational sector.

He said Sh6.4 billion of that amount will go to the Sports, Culture and Social Development Fund, while Tourism and Tourism Promotion Fund will receive Sh 4.1 and 2.0 billion respectively.

The Sports, Culture and Social Development Fund was created in 2013 to facilitate growth of the sports industry in the country.

In the 2022/23 national budget, the Fund was allocated Sh15.8 billion while in the previous financial year, it received Sh15 billion.

Speaking last Tuesday at State House in Nairobi when he hosted Kenyan athletes led by 1,500metres and 5000m world record holder Faith Kipyegon, President William Ruto said that moving forward, money in the Fund will no longer be used in funding other activities that are not sports related.

Former Sports Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke had on April 18 told the National Assembly Committee on Sports, Culture, and Tourism that a huge chunk of money from the Fund was going into funding activities that are not related to sports.

And speaking on NTV’s Monday night sports show – SportOn! - on April 24, Mueke revealed that the Ministry of Sports had received a funding request of up to Sh66 billion, against the less than Sh10 billion in the Fund.

As a result, he said that the ministry will give priority to funding events with potential economic value to the country, and those where Kenya is a powerhouse, or promises to be one.

In the budget estimates on Thursday, there was no mention of any allocation for Kenya’s bid to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

The three countries are required to upgrade their stadiums to international standards should the Confederation of African football award them the rights to host the continental showpiece.