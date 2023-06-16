Chebet breaks 3000m meet record in Oslo, Ingebrigsten can't stop winning

Commonwealth Games 5,000 metres champion Beatrice Chebet turned on the afterburners after the bell to win the Oslo Diamond League race 3,000m in a personal best and meet record time on Thursday in the Norwegian capital.

Chebet, the world 5,000m silver medallist, was fourth with 600m to go behind leader, American Alicia Monson and compatriots Lilian Kasait and Margaret Chelimo.

An explosive battle ensued between the three Kenyans as Kasait led with Monson fading.

Chebet, the world cross country champion, blasted past Kasait with 200m to go to win in eight minutes and 25.01 seconds, beating the 24-year-old meet record of 8:27.21 set by Romanian Gabriela Szabo on June 30, 1999.

Kasait settled second in a personal best of 8:25.90 as Chelimo, the 2019 world 5,000m silver medallist, also clocked season’s best 8:26.14 for third. Monson came in fourth in season’s best 8:29.43.

“I am thankful because I managed to run my personal best and that is good progress,” said Chebet, adding that self-confidence and perseverance are quite vital in the event.

“The race wasn’t easy but I had to believe in myself.”

Chebet said the race is part of her preparations ahead of the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

“My main target is to go there and bring a medal to my country. I just need to trust in God and then work hard and believe in myself,” said Chebet explaining that Faith Kipyegon’s world record breaking feat in 5,000m in Paris on Friday last week has motivated her.

“I watched her break the world record and it has really motivated me to also dream big. I said I will one day break it,” said Chebet, 23.

Kipyegon won the 5,000m race in Paris in a new world record time of 14:05.20.

Fresh from setting a new world record in two miles in Paris, Olympic and world 1,500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a new meet and area record, winning the 1,500m also in a personal best of 3:27.95.

Ingebrigsten, cheered by the home crowd, erased Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj’s meet record of 3:29.12 set on July 9, 1998. However, El Guerrouj’s world record time of 3:26.00 set in Rome in 1998 remains intact.