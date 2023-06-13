Give us better facilities, Faith and Omanyala tell Ruto

Double Olympics and world 1,500 metres champion Faith Chepngétich Kipyegon, and Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala have set their sights on new targets following their awe-inspiring performances in Paris Diamond League last Friday.

At the same time, the two athletes have urged the government to improve sports facilities across the country to promote talent development.

Chepngétich said local athletes are suffering owing to lack of good training facilities, making it difficult for them to develop their careers.

She singled out Kipchoge Keino Stadium that has been in poor condition and has remained under construction site 2016.

“I want to tell the government that we are suffering and we are prone to injuries even as we continue to train in these dilapidated facilities. We are not asking for more,” she said.

Omanyala urged President William Ruto to renovate the warm up track at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“It’s worn out and not good for training, especially for sprints training. We can easily get injuries there, and it doesn’t augur well for us ahead of the trials for the 2023 World Athletics Championships, and 2024 Olympics,” pleaded Omanyala.

The two were speaking at State House, Nairobi, when President William Ruto hosted them to reward them for their good performances.

Kipyegon broke the 1,500m world record in Florence Diamond League in Italy on June 2 in a new time of three minutes and 49.11 seconds, and set a new 5,000m world record of 14:05.20 on June 9 in Paris Diamond League.

Omanyala finished third in 100m at Rabat Diamond League, and second at the Florence and Paris legs of the Diamond League.

Chepng’etich became the first beneficiary of the government’s new reward scheme launched by President Ruto. Under the scheme, athletes who break the world record will get Sh5 million. She got a Sh5 million a cheque and keys to a three-board room house worth Sh6 million located in Park Road, Nairobi for breaking the two world records in a week.

Kipyegon said she is yet to decide whether she will double or not in the 1,500m and 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

“I need to consult with my coach and management if I can double and I can’t promise anything now but it’s something that is possible,” said Kipyegon.

The 2017 London and 2022 Eugene world 1,500m champion said she looks forward to defending her world title and then the Olympics title next year in Paris.

Kipyegon explained that she wants to bask in the glory of breaking the two world record first in 1,500m and 5,000m before setting her ambitions for the 10,000m world record this year.

“I had not planned for the 5,000m world record and it came by surprise. Going for the 10,000m world record is possible but perhaps next year, “said Kipyegon, who hinted about moving to 5,000m and 10,000m and further marathon after next year’s Paris Olympics.

“One needs just to stay healthy and disciplined, “said Kipyegon, whose next race is the Monaco Diamond League on July 21.

Omanyala, who finished third at Rabat Diamond League and second at the Florence and Paris legs of the Diamond League, said his next stop is the National Athletics Championships on June 22 to 24 at the Moi International Sports Centre, where he will represent Kenya Police Service.

He will then compete in Monaco and then focus his preparations for the world event.

“No African has ever medaled at the world event and I want to make that history,” said Omanyala. “If you run a Diamond League there is no race you can fear.”