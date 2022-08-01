World U-20 Championships: Kenyans through to 800m semis

Kenyan duo of Nelly Chepchirchir and Everlyne Chepkoech eased into the semifinals of the women's 800m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Monday.

Chepchirchir, who ran in heat one, led from gun to tape and crossed the line in 2:06.66 ahead of Veronica Sadek from Slovakia, who timed 2:07.10, while Veera Mattila from Finland was third in 2:07.36.

Chepchirchir, who has a personal best time of 2min, 02sec, won the national trials held at Kasarani ahead of Chepkoech, who has a personal best of 2:04:09.

The Kapsabet-based Chepchirchir is keen to follow in the footsteps of her mentor and coach, Janeth Jepkosgei who is a former world 800m champion.

In the second heat, Chepkoech came in third place after timing 2:07.69 in a race won by Ethiopia’s Ksanet Alem, who timed 2:05.77, while Abigael Ives from Great Britain took the second position in 2:07.35.