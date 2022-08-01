World U-20 Championships: Kenyans through to 800m semis
What you need to know:
- The duo will be competing in the semifinals on Wednesday morning.
Kenyan duo of Nelly Chepchirchir and Everlyne Chepkoech eased into the semifinals of the women's 800m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Monday.
Chepchirchir, who ran in heat one, led from gun to tape and crossed the line in 2:06.66 ahead of Veronica Sadek from Slovakia, who timed 2:07.10, while Veera Mattila from Finland was third in 2:07.36.
Chepchirchir, who has a personal best time of 2min, 02sec, won the national trials held at Kasarani ahead of Chepkoech, who has a personal best of 2:04:09.
The Kapsabet-based Chepchirchir is keen to follow in the footsteps of her mentor and coach, Janeth Jepkosgei who is a former world 800m champion.
In the second heat, Chepkoech came in third place after timing 2:07.69 in a race won by Ethiopia’s Ksanet Alem, who timed 2:05.77, while Abigael Ives from Great Britain took the second position in 2:07.35.
The semifinals are on Wednesday morning.