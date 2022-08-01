World Under-20 Championships: Kenyan duo storm 1500m final

Kenyan duo of Daniel Kimaiyo and Reynold Cheruiyot Monday qualified for the men's 1500m final after winning their respective heats on Day One of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Cheruiyot, who was in second heat, hit the front and led all the way to the tape leaving a gap of about 30 metres from the rest of the competitors.

Cheruiyot crossed the line in 3:40.96 ahead of Vivien Henz, who clocked 3:45.04, while Canada’s Max Davies was third in 3:45.55.

“I saw the pace was slow and decided to surge forward because I didn’t to have the slowest time as compared to the other heats. I’m happy I will be going to the finals and we are going to concentrate on how to win gold,” Cheruiyot said.

The juniors will be seeking to defend Kenya’s title for the third year running after winning in Tampere, Finland in 2018 and in Nairobi last year.

In the first heat, Kimaiyo eased to victory after timing 3:42.49 ahead of Ethiopia’s Adihana Kasaye, who clocked 3:43.06, while Poland’s Filip Rak finished third in 3:44.84.

Kimaiyo exchanged leads with Adihana before he surged forward and took the lead in the final few metres to win the race.

The first three in each heat and the next three fastest losers qualify for the final to be held on Wednesday morning.