World U-20 Championships: Cherotich, Kosgei into 3,000 steeplechase final

World Under-20 3,000m Steeplechase bronze medallist Faith Cherotich Monday led compatriot Pamela Kosgei in qualifying for the final of the race on the first day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Cherotich, who was in the second heat, took control of the race and led to the finishing line clocking 9:38.18 ahead of Ethiopia’s Meseret Yeshaneh, who timed 9:41.99, while Rihab Dhari from Tunisia came third in 10:13.49.

In the first heat, Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew ran from the front after four laps to win 9:52.65 ahead of Kosgei, who qualified for the final in 10:09.89, while Uganda’s Loice Chekwemoi was third in 10:10.82.

Kosgei finished third at the national trials and only joined the team as a late replacement for Diana Chepkemoi who had finished second at the trials, but failed to get her documents ready in time for the championships and was left out of the team.

The duo will be seeking to fill the gap left by Jackline Chepkoech who has since graduated to the senior level.

Chepkoech represented Kenya at the just-concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon where she reached the semifinals,and will also line up at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.