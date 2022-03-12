World champ Chepng'etich eyes Sh28million purse in the streets of Japan

Ruth Chepng'etich wins Chicago Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya celebrates after winning the 2021 Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois on October 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jamie Sabau | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chepng'etich later won the 2021 Chicago Marathon race clocking 2:22:31, a month after dropping at the Olympic Games.
  • Salpeter, who has been training in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet, told Nation Sport she prepared well for the race.

World Marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich will be hoping to kick start her season with victory in the Nagoya Women’s Marathon on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.