Chepkemoi stuns field to win national women's cross country title

After several unsuccessful attempts, Joyce Chepkemoi from Kenya Defence Forces finally claimed her maiden Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships women's 10km title on Saturday at Lobo Village, Eldoret.

The 26-year-old Chepkemoi beat other heavyweights like World Marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich, World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo and two-time World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol to triumph after taking command in the last two laps.

Chepkemoi, who finished third in 2020 and seventh last year, took over the lead from Chepng'etich with 4km to go to triumph in 34 minutes.

Chepkemoi had to hold off Chelimo of Police in the last lap before winning to ensure KDF reclaimed the title World Cross Country champion Hellen Obiri won last in 2019.

"I am over the moon and I want to dedicate this title to my mother Jane Kuto, who has been my pillar," said Chepkemoi, who attributed her victory to improved endurance training. "God is great and I am happy to win after a challenging course especially the water and mud section."

Chelimo settled second in 34:01.0 as Kenya Prisons' Chespol, who was making a comeback after two years, clocked 34:23.3 to finish third.

Faith Cherono and Sandra Chebet from South Rift came in fourth and fifth in 34:27.5 and 34:29.5 respectively.