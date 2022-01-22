Chepkemoi stuns field to win national women's cross country title

  • Chepkemoi, who finished third in 2020 and seventh in 2021, took over the lead from Chepng'etich with 4km to go to triumph in 34 minutes
  • Chepkemoi had to hold off Chelimo of Police in the last lap before winning to ensure KDF reclaimed the title World Cross Country champion Hellen Obiri won last in 2019
  • Chelimo settled second in 34:01.0 as Kenya Prisons' Chespol, who was making a comeback after two years, clocked 34:23.3 to finish third

After several unsuccessful attempts, Joyce Chepkemoi from Kenya Defence Forces finally claimed her maiden Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships women's 10km title on Saturday at Lobo Village, Eldoret.

