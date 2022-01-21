Kipruto out as stars converge on Eldoret for National X-Country event

Rhonex Kipruto (right) crosses the line to win the men's 10km race ahead of Michael Kibet

Rhonex Kipruto (right) crosses the line to win the men's 10km race ahead of Michael Kibet during the Kenya Police Service Cross Country Championships at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on January 07, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Senior men’s 10km defending champion Rogers Kwemoi is out with a waist injury while Sheila Chelangat, who won senior women’s race has personal commitments
  • Rhonex has been replaced with Kenneth Cheserek while Peter Mwaniki comes in for Kiptanui, who has opted to prepare for the Boston Marathon due April 18
  • Several medallists from the World Under-20 Championships held last year, will be hoping to make their presence felt at the event

With defending champions missing in action, the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships programed for Saturday at Lobo Village, Eldoret will be an open affair.

