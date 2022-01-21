Kipruto out as stars converge on Eldoret for National X-Country event

With defending champions missing in action, the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships programed for Saturday at Lobo Village, Eldoret will be an open affair.

The championships return to Eldoret that is 2,095m above sea level for the second time after the 2019 event hence throwing an interesting altitude challenge compared to Nairobi that is 1,775m.

The course that will also host the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour on February 22 this year, is also challenging with man-made hills and swamps.

Senior men’s 10km defending champion Rogers Kwemoi is out with a waist injury while Sheila Chelangat, who won senior women’s race has personal commitments.

The latest withdrawals are those of Kenya Police Cross Country Championships winner Rhonex Kipruto with a hamstring injury and Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country winners, Eric Kiptanui.

Rhonex has been replaced with Kenneth Cheserek while Peter Mwaniki comes in for Kiptanui, who has opted to prepare for the Boston Marathon due April 18.

World Cross Country champion Hellen Obiri, who sealed her fifth KDF title, will field at the Northern Ireland International Cross Country Championships due Saturday.

But both senior men and women’s fields are still saturated with stars mainly preparing for the start of the track season next month.

Collins Koros, who finished second at KDF event, will lead his team with former World Under-20 5,000m champion Edward Zakayo being at the centre of North Rift side that also has Daniel Simiu.

South Rift’s winner Leonard Bett, who is also the 2018 World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase silver medalllst, is another prospect alongside Kenya Prisons winner Charles Mneria.

With Rhonex out Michael Kibet, who finished second will lead the Police team that has Emmanuel Bett among others.

“I am ready for the championships and my focus is finishing on the podium after being placed eighth last year,” said Koros, who will then turn his energy in qualifying in the 10,000m for the World Athletics Championships in July. In Oregon. “It’s my dream to be in Oregon.”

“My preparations have been going on well and I am ready to roll,” said Simiu, who is fresh from winning the Valencia 10km Road Race in Spain on January 9. “I dropped out during last year’s event but I am determined to go all the way to the finish.”

Zakayo and Bett reckon that it will be a tough battle.

“The toughness will be quite advantageous since I want to expose myself to such conditions ahead of the track season,” said Bett.

“The nagging hip injury is gone and I am back in shape,” said Zakayo, who finished third in North Rift.

Nairobi Region winner Emily Chebet will team up with compatriot World marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich and metric miler Edinah Jebitok in the senior women’s 10km race.

Last year, Chepng'etich finished third during the National Cross Country Championships held at the Ngong Ngong Racecourse. “We have a strong team capable of delivering victory to Nairobi,” said Emily.

Emily will lock horns with her sisters Sandra and Beatrice, who is the World Cross Country Under-20 champion, from South Rift. Sandra won the Nairobi event last year.

“I finished 17th last year and I know where my weakness was, having not trained well. I stepped up my training this time around,” said Sandra.

Kenya Police Service winner Caroline Nyaga is out to ensure that the title remains at Police with the backing from team mate World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo who was added to their squad replacing Faith Kimutai, who finished sixth.

“I am not under any pressure in the absence of the defending champion since I have done good workouts to sustain any challenge,” said Nyaga, who will bank on hard work and strong metal framework.

Nyaga’ s Police team has World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo, Margaret Wangare and Mercy Cherono.

In the absence of Obiri, KDF still has strong representation in the likes of seasoned athletes Sheila Chepkirui, the 2016 Africa 5,000m champion, Pauline Korikwiang and Perin Nenkampi.

Two-time World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol, who is making a comeback after two years, will spearhead Kenya Prisons onslaught that has seasoned Alice Aprot.

Several medallists from the World Under-20 Championships held last year, will be hoping to make their presence felt at the event.

Teresia Gateri and Zena Chemutai, who won gold and silver respectively in 3,000m hope to graduate to senior rank in style.

Gateri will be representing Central Region while Chemutai will team up with 2017 World Cross Country champion Irene Cheptai at North Rift team.