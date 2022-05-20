Convicted German athlete set to leave the country

A German athlete, Weiss Marvin Valentin, who was on Wednesday jailed for six-months for cyber harassment in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County will leave the country Friday night.

This is after he paid the Sh70,000 fine that the court handed him.

Weiss, who was this week charged in court for harassing a Kenyan female athlete, will now leave the country on Friday before the 72-hour notice expires.

The court had also ruled that he should leave the country within 72 hours once he pays the fine or completes the prison term, failure to which he will be deported.

The 25-year-old athlete was freed on Thursday after paying the fine.

He was charged with four counts of harassing the athlete via text messages and on social media. The Kenyan athlete had turned down his advances.

He pleaded guilty to the four counts before Iten Senior Resident Magistrate Caroline Ateya.

The German national was charged with three counts of sending disturbing messages and a fourth count of malicious information to Regina Nguria.

The court heard that on April 20, 2022 at an unknown place within Kenya, he willfully sent an SMS to Regina Nguria: “You are (sic) having my blood in your hands. Tomorrow I will go to heaven and you will go to hell…” a message the prosecution said caused anxiety to Regina.

A week later, he commented on a photo Nguria was tagged on Instagram saying: “It was the plan from both of you to break my spirit by trapping me (sic) coming back to Kenya. Soon, the woman on the left will burn in hell…”

On the same day, the accused commented on a photo on the same social media platform saying: “Hopefully Regina is dead in a few days.”

“The accused, once in the camp, became interested in a romantic affair with the mentioned athlete who declined the advances. He persistently but unsuccessfully tried luring her though he was warned of his unbecoming behavior by other athletes and even the coach,” read the report presented by the prosecution.