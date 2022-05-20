My life is in danger, says Kenyan runner Abraham Chelang’a

Kenya's long distance runner Abraham Chelang’a has recorded a statement with detectives at Eldoret Police Station claiming that his life is in danger.

Speaking to journalists on Friday after recording the statement, Chelang’a said that the death threats are connected to a tussle over a one-acre parcel of land located in the Annex area along the busy Eldoret-Nakuru highway which he bought from a businessman in Eldoret 12 years ago.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga confirmed that the case had been reported at the station.

Chelang’a said that he has been receiving death threats and intimidating messages from Benson Kimemia warning him to keep off the land whose current value is estimated at Sh30 million.

“I have recorded a statement with the police over the death threats and I hope that they are going to speed up their investigations so that I get justice because this is not a simple matter,” said Chelang’a.

The runner said he bought the land from Joram Kimemia, Benson's elder brother.

“I do not understand why Kimemia (Benson) is coming in and yet the land which I bought does not belong to him but his brother who has no issue with the sale agreement,” said Chelang’a.

When reached for comment, Benson dismissed the claims.