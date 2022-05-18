German athlete jailed for cyber harassment in Iten

A German athlete has been fined Sh70,000 or spend six months in prison for cyber harassment in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The harassment in form text and social media messages sent to a Kenyan female athlete, who also training in Iten, Elegeyo Marakwet County, was meant to cause anxiety that something bad might happen to her.

Weiss Marvin Valentin, 25, was charged with four counts of sending disturbing messages to the athlete whom he wanted to be romantically involved with but his advances were turned down.

He pleaded guilty to the four counts before Iten Senior Resident Magistrate Caroline Ateya.

The court ruled that he should leave the country within 72 hours once he pays the fine or completes the prison term failure to which he will be deported.