Indomitable Keter clinches 1,500m gold

Vincent Keter

Kenya's Vincent Keter celebrates with the Kenyan flag after winning the men's 1500 metres final during the World Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Keter, who led through from 900m before taking the bell at 2:41.35, beat Ethiopia’s Wegene Addisu to second place in 3:37.86
  • Kenya’s Kamar Etiang, who had claimed bronze was disqualified for lane infringement to see another Ethiopian Melkenah Azize, who finished fourth upgraded to the medal bracket in 3:40.22
  • Keter's victory saw Kenya's medal tally at the top surge to eight; five gold, one silver and two bronze

Vincent Keter is the new World Athletics Under-20 Championships men’s 1,500m champion.

