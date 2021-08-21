World U20: Heristone Wanyonyi wins historic gold in race walk

Heristone Wanyonyi

Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi celebrates with the flag after winning the men's 10,000 metres race walk during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • The 18-year-old Wanyonyi exchanged leads with pre-championship favourite India’s Amit Khatri in the last four laps before breaking away at the bell for the historic men’s 10,000m race walk in personal best 42 minutes and 10.84 seconds
  • Wanyonyi’s victory on a chilly morning at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, is the first by any Kenyan at world championship level either in youth, junior or senior category in race walk
  • Amit settled for silver in 42:17.94 as Paul McGrath from Spain clocked personal best 42:26.11 to take bronze

The unthinkable happened as Kenya’s Heristone Wanyonyi Saturday made history at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

