World U20: Heristone Wanyonyi wins historic gold in race walk
The unthinkable happened as Kenya’s Heristone Wanyonyi Saturday made history at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships.
The 18-year-old Wanyonyi exchanged leads with pre-championship favourite India’s Amit Khatri in the last four laps before breaking away at the bell for the historic men’s 10,000m race walk in personal best 42 minutes and 10.84 seconds.
Wanyonyi’s victory on a chilly morning at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, is the first by any Kenyan at world championship level either in youth, junior or senior category in race walk.
Amit settled for silver in 42:17.94 as Paul McGrath from Spain clocked personal best 42:26.11 to take bronze.
“I am over the moon after handing Kenya its maiden race walk victory at any world championship. This is a major achievement for me so far and I don’t know how to celebrate it,” said Wanyonyi, who was still in shock after the victory.
“I am still stunned considering that I was the slowest in the pack with 45:47.5 while Amit was the fastest with 40:40.97,” explained Wanyonyi, adding that his plan was to stay with the leading pack, which worked for him.
Wanyonyi gave it to his teacher back at Sigirio Primary School, West Pokot, Edward Moti, who lured him to race walk from 10,000m track.
“Moti could have YouTube sessions for me and he told me to try the sport,” said Wanyonyi, who is currently training with coach Geoffrey Otwani at Ruaraka’s General Service Unit (GSU) camp.
Wanyonyi, who has just cleared his secondary school education at Ortum Boys, West Pokot, said his dream now is to participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“It won’t be just about participation, I want to give Kenya a gold medal,” said a confident Wanyonyi.
Wanyonyi hopes that his victory will inspire more youngsters to take up the sport and urged Athletics Kenya and the government to also focus on developing other events apart from middle and long distance events.
Wanyonyi's feat saw Kenya assert itself at the top of the medal standings with seven medals; four gold, a silver and two bronze medals.
In the women's category, Kenya’s Margaret Gati put in a brave show to finish eighth in a new National Under-20 Record time of 49:15.12.
It’s Sofia Ramos Rodriquez from Mexico, who dominated to lap almost the whole field to victory in 46:23.01. Maele Bire-Hesloius of France took silver in 47:43.87 as Eliska Martinkova settled for silver in 47:46.28.