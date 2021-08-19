Gold and silver! Gateri leads Yego to a 1-2 Kenyan sweep in 3,000m

Teresia Muthoni and Zenah Jemutai celebrate with flag

Kenya's Teresia Muthoni (right) and teammate Zenah Jemutai celebrate with the flag after winning gold and silver respectively in the women's 3,000 metres final during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan youngsters worked as team for the better part of the race.

Teresiah Muthoni led compatriot Zenah Jemutai to a 1-2 sweep of gold and silver in the 3,000m final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

