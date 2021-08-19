Gold and silver! Gateri leads Yego to a 1-2 Kenyan sweep in 3,000m

Teresiah Muthoni led compatriot Zenah Jemutai to a 1-2 sweep of gold and silver in the 3,000m final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

The Kenyans showed their might, relegating Ethiopia's Melknat Wudu to bronze in 9:00.12 on the wet track at Kasarani on the second day of the World Under 20 Championships.

Muthoni chalked 8:57.78 to win Kenya's second gold at the championships with Jemutai coming home second in 8:59.59.

Kenya's Teresia Muthoni crosses the finish line to win the women's 3,000 metres final during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Benson Kiplangat had given Kenya her first gold medal of the championships after scorching pre-race favourite Tadesse Worku in the men's 5,000m moments before the women's 3,000m final.

The Kenyan youngsters worked as team in the race and were rewarded for their brave run which ended the long drought in women’s 3,000m.

Muthoni’s victory is the first by a Kenyan since Mercy Chebwogen’s exploits in 2012 Barcelona, Spain.

After an explosive exchange between the Kenyan duo and Ethiopia’s Melknat Wudu and Prisca Chesang from Uganda, it’s Muthoni who hit the front at the bell.

Kenya's Teresia Muthoni (centre) leads Ethiopia's Melknat Wudu (left) and Kenya's Zenah Jemutai in the women's 3,000 metres final during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Wudu then tried to go past the Kenyan but the Japan-based youngster refused to bulge as Jemutai stayed third in check.

Then Muthoni moved clear to win which was a good revenge from the Kenyan women after their male counterparts lost to Ethiopians in a similar fashion on Wednesday.

"Zenah was an outstanding team player. Our good team work destroyed our rivals game plan and I am happy she bagged silver. It's such a good feeling to win on my first championship event," said Muthoni, adding that Obiri's consistent performance inspired her to victory.

Besides defending her World 5,000m title in 2019, the year she also won the World Cross Country Championships title, Obiri once again won silver in 5,000m at Tokyo Olympics.

Jemutai was over the moon after settling for silver, a great improvement from 2018 Tampere where she finished fifth over the same distance.