Benson Kiplangat gives Kenya first gold of World U20 Championships

Benson Kiplangat

Kenya's Benson Kiplangat celebrates with the flag after winning the men's 5,000 metres final during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Kiplangat won in a  personal best of 13:20.37, stunning Ethiopia's Tadese Worku - winner of the 3,000m gold on Wednesday - to second place.
  • Kenya's Levy Kibet took bronze after running for the last six laps with a shoe that had its laces hanging.

Benson Kiplangat produced a stunning performance to win the men's 5,000 metres gold for Kenya in the World Athletics Championships on Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

