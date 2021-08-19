Benson Kiplangat gives Kenya first gold of World U20 Championships

Benson Kiplangat produced a stunning performance to win the men's 5,000 metres gold for Kenya in the World Athletics Championships on Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Kiplangat won in a personal best of 13:20.37, stunning Ethiopia's Tadese Worku (13:20.65) - winner of the 3,000m gold on Wednesday - to second place.

Ethiopia's Tadese Worku (left) competes with Kenya's Benson Kiplangat (centre) and Levy Kibet in the men's 5,000 metres final during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya's Levy Kibet took bronze in 3:26.01 after running for the last six laps with a shoe that had untied laces.

Worko had on Wednesday led compatriot Ali Abdilmana to a 1-2 sweep in the men’s 3,000m on the opening day of the World Under 20 Championships.

Kiplangat's victory ensured the title that Edward Zakayo won in 2018 in Tampere, Finland remains in Kenya.

“It was a beautiful race and equally a sweet revenge against Worku. I am really excited for the gold medal,” said Kiplang’at, who said the victory came as a surprise.

Kiplang’at said that he told his teammates to pray for them and God delivered. “We knew the Ethiopians would storm our party again but we couldn’t allow that against after the first day,” said Kiplang’at, who trains in Kuresoi, Nakuru County with the likes of 2017 World marathon champion, Geoffrey Kirui.