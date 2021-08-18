Ethiopians destroy the field to grab gold and silver at Kasarani

Tadese Worku

Ethiopians Tadese Worku (left) wins the men’s 3,000m final in the World Athletics Championships on August 18, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

The Ethiopians led from start to finish, with Worku chalking a Championship Record time of seven minutes and 42.00 seconds as Abdilmana went for silver in a personal best of 7:44.55.

Kenya had little to offer with their representatives Daniel Kinyanjui and Bernard Yegon jogging through for seventh and ninth in 8:09.40 and 8:12.96 respectively.

Ethiopians Tadese Worku and Ali Abdilmana destroyed the field for a 1-2 sweep in men’s 3,000m on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

