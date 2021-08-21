Wanyonyi, Kibet reach 800m final

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi reacts

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi reacts after winning Heat 1 of men's 800 metres semi-finals during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Focused on delivering a replica of the men’s 800m performance from the Tokyo Olympics, the front running Wanyonyi led at the bell in 52.03 before winning the first heat easily in 1:46.16
  • Then Kibet timed 1:46.47 to claim the second heat after cruising midway with 51.74 to beat Jakub Davidik from Czech in 1:46.59 with Canadian Abdullahi Hassan coming third in 1:46.89

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Noah Kibet sent a strong statement ahead of Sunday’s men’s 400m final with victories in their semi-finals on Saturday, the penultimate day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

