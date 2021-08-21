Wanyonyi, Kibet reach 800m final

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Noah Kibet sent a strong statement ahead of Sunday’s men’s 400m final with victories in their semi-finals on Saturday, the penultimate day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Focused on delivering a replica of the men’s 800m performance from the Tokyo Olympics, the front running Wanyonyi led at the bell in 52.03 before winning the first heat easily in 1:46.16.

Wanyonyi edged out Algerian Mohamed Ali Gouaned to second place in 1:47.35 as Daniel Wolde from Ethiopia clocked 1:47.53 for third to all sail through to the final.

Then Kibet timed 1:46.47 to claim the second heat after cruising midway with 51.74 to beat Jakub Davidik from Czech in 1:46.59 with Canadian Abdullahi Hassan coming third in 1:46.89.

Kenya's Noah Kibet (centre) reacts after winning Heat 2 of men's 800 metres semi-finals during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“Running from the front is my style but tomorrow we must work harder because it's the final. We have agreed with my compatriot Noah Kibet not to take chances but stay ahead of the pack,” said Wanyonyi.

Kenya has won the last three editions in men’s 800m through Alfred Kipketer, Kipyegon Bett and Solomon Lekuta respectively.