Kithome through to 400m hurdles final as Kipng'etich falls short

Kenya’s Peter Kithome is through to the men’s 400 metres hurdles final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships that end Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Only a few hours after he anchored the men's 4x400mrelay team to the final, Kithome dug deep to finish third in the second heat in personal best in 50.90.

Kithome sailed through among the fastest next qualifiers after missing out on the automatic bracket.

Allowed Natural Athlete Denis Nonoseltsey won the heat in 50.31.

Kenya's Alocias Kipng'etich (centre) clears a hurdle as Sweden's Oskar Edlund (right) leads in Heat 3 of men's 400 metres hurdles semi-finals during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

However, his compatriot Alocias Kipng’etich wasn’t as lucky after he finished third in the third heat in 51.93. The semi-final heat went to Oskar Edlund from Sweden in 50.70.