Kithome through to 400m hurdles final as Kipng'etich falls short
Kenya’s Peter Kithome is through to the men’s 400 metres hurdles final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships that end Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
Only a few hours after he anchored the men's 4x400mrelay team to the final, Kithome dug deep to finish third in the second heat in personal best in 50.90.
Kithome sailed through among the fastest next qualifiers after missing out on the automatic bracket.
Allowed Natural Athlete Denis Nonoseltsey won the heat in 50.31.
However, his compatriot Alocias Kipng’etich wasn’t as lucky after he finished third in the third heat in 51.93. The semi-final heat went to Oskar Edlund from Sweden in 50.70.
“The championship has given me good experience so far and this is just the beginning,” said Kithome, adding that he will be going for a medal in the final. “I hope to polish my attack techniques over the barrier…I need to be swift so as not to lose much time.”