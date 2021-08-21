Kithome through to 400m hurdles final as Kipng'etich falls short

Kenya's Peter Kithome reacts

Kenya's Peter Kithome reacts after finishing third in Heat 2 of men's 400 metres hurdles semi-finals during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

Kenya’s Peter Kithome is through to the men’s 400 metres hurdles final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships that end Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

