Kenya storm 4x400m relay final

Peter Kithome on Saturday anchored Kenya to victory in the second heat of the men’s 4x400m to qualify for the final at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.

First leg Joshua Wanyonyi, who led through to home straight went out of gas to deliver the baton to Elkana Kiprotich, who rallied from third place to hand over to Kennedy Kimeu in second.

Then Kithome, who was a last-minute inclusion in the team, would dig to beat Jamaica’s Jeremy Bembridge on the line, winning in season best 3:05.77.

Jamaica finished second in 3:05.82 as Botswana claimed the last automatic qualifying place in 3:06.33.

Romanis with 3:10.22 eased through as the next fastest qualifiers.

Bamidele Ajayi anchored Nigeria to victory in the first heat in 3:06.70, beating Ecuador and Poland to second and third places in 3:06.94 and 3:09.59 respectively.

Fourth-placed Italy also sneaked into the final as one of the fastest two with a time of 3:09.71.

“It was a good race with a good fight from everyone,” said Kithome, who now wants his charges to battle and win a medal in the final on the last day on Sunday.

Kenya's Peter Kithome (centre) leads Jamaica's Jeremy Bembridge (right) and Botswana's Oreeditse Masede in the final leg of Heat 2 of men's 4*400 metres relay during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“Missing out on mixed relays after disqualification has inspired us to work hard in this one. We shall strategise on how to run in the final and we hope to win,” said Kiprotich.