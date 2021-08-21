Kenya storm 4x400m relay final

Kenya's Joshua Wanyonyi, Kennedy Kimeu, Elkanah Kiprotich, and Peter Kithome

From left: Kenya's Joshua Wanyonyi, Kennedy Kimeu, Elkanah Kiprotich, and Peter Kithome celebrate after winning Heat 2 of men's 4*400 metres relay during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • First leg Joshua Wanyonyi, who led through to home straight went out of gas to deliver the baton to Elkana Kiprotich, who rallied from third place to hand over to Kennedy Kimeu in second
  • Then Kithome, who was a last-minute inclusion in the team, would dig to beat Jamaica’s Jeremy Bembridge on the line, winning in season best 3:05.77
  • Bamidele Ajayi anchored Nigeria to victory in the first heat in 3:06.70, beating Ecuador and Poland to second and third places in 3:06.94 and 3:09.59 respectively

Peter Kithome on Saturday anchored Kenya to victory in the second heat of the men’s 4x400m to qualify for the final at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.