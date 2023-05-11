Timetronics monitoring every inch of Kasarani track

At the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday, two teams will be working to make sure all the times are recorded truly and precisely, and that the programme runs like a Swiss clock.

Timetronics and a team headed by Sports Kenya has been busy this week laying kilometres of cable and all kinds of gadgets be used on Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport, Timetronics managing director Kim Peeters from Belgium said that the timing system, shipped in especially for the meet, has to be perfect.

He said that the event is a high level one in Africa and has to be run to the highest world standards possible.

“I have been in the country since Monday and we have to set up the machines to be used on Saturday early enough for us to get accurate results. The system has to work well. We have been doing test runs to make sure no race is affected due to a hitch on our side,” said Peeters.

He said he was working with a team of 12 who are in charge of timing, data graphics for television and action videos.