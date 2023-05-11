'Kifaru' Imeta can't wait to lock horns with the big boys

Samuel “Kifaru” Imeta’s hunger to feast with the big boys is heightened.

Imeta’s nickname is “Kifaru,” the Swahili word for the rhino, one of the “Big Five” wild animals that are considered the most ferocious with slightest annoyance.

For several months now, Imeta has been itching to strike the 100 metres entry standards for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

“Naenda kubomoa huo uwanja Kasarani (I am going to bring down Kasarani stadium),” vowed Imeta, who will be taking the blocks alongside some of the world’s finest in 100 metres at the Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday.

Imeta will face among others Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala, world 100m silver medallist Marvin Bracy, Olympics and world 200m silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek and world 4x100m gold medallist Aaron Brown.

“My best achievement this season will be to run sub-10 seconds and qualify for the world championships….I have been inching closer and the Rhino has been proved enough,” said Imeta. “A fast field means a fast race, hence advantageous.”

In his season opening race on February 25 at the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium, Imeta clocked his maiden sub-10 of 9.94, losing to Omanyala in 9.85.

That saw the two Kenyans beat Budapest's entry standard of 10.00. However, the times were not ratified owing to the timing system.

“I never lost hope or got demoralised since I got inspired knowing that it will come through persistent and hard work,” said Imeta, who reckons that his sharpness has greatly improved in the races he competed in South Africa and Botswana.

Imeta, 24, clocked 10.39 to finish fourth in a chilly Athletics South Africa (ASA) Grand Prix 1 on April 12, a race won by Omanyala in 10.12.

The former rugby player finished second at ASA Grand Prix 2 on April 19, clocking 10.22 to finish behind Omanyala again in 10.05 but he finally won at ASA Grand Prix 3 in personal best 10.12 on April 26.

Imeta stormed to victory, improving his personal best to 10.10 in 100m final 2 at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix on April 29 in Gaborone.

“I have maintained my starts with good acceleration up to 70m. My last 30m isn’t good and that is why I have been working on my endurance,” said Imeta. “I have been working on that with more power jumps and gym sessions.”

Imeta said his Southern Africa tour was resourceful, having worked in gymnasiums that are tailored for sprinters.