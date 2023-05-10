Omanyala, Kerley, Jacobs face off in blockbuster Rabat Diamond League

African 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will face World champion Fred Kerley and Olympic gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs at the Meeting International Mohammed VI in Rabat on May 28.

The trio was to face-off in the same race for the first time last year at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi but Jacobs pulled out of the race in the 11th hour due to an illness.

Omanyala eventually triumphed in front of his home crowd before the American also won the World Championships gold in Eugene, Oregon later in the year.

Omanyala and the Italian didn't make it to the final in Oregon.

Kerley and Jacobs have not faced each other since the Olympic final in Tokyo in 2021 and now have the opportunity to renew their new-found rivalry.

The duo was to face-off at the third Diamond League meeting of the season in Florence on June 2 before Morocco confirmed their entry into the Rabat meet on Wednesday.

Kerley won the 200 metres at the season-opening Doha Diamond League last week and will be eager to continue his preparations towards his World title defence in Budapest, Hungary later in the year with victory over his main adversaries.

Omanyala on the other hand has to battle a strong field on Saturday at the World Athletics Gold Continental Tour, Absa Kip Keino Classic, in Nairobi before thinking of the blockbuster race in Rabat.

Omanyala has to deal with the challenge posed by America's Marvin Bracy his compatriot Kenneth Bednarek, Canada's Aaron Brown among others at Kasarani.

The Kenyan Commonwealth Games champion has not beaten Bracy in any of their previous three meetings and will be keen to get one over the American.

Jacobs, 28, has not raced in the Diamond League since 2021 in Monaco, just before his surprise victory at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.