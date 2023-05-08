Serial sprints prince Bednarek wants to be crowned king

Tired of being called “Mr Silver”, American sprinter Kenneth Bednarek has a different mentality which he hopes will propel him to gold this year.

Bednarek, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Championships 200 metres silver medallist, said he hopes Saturday’s Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani will mark the turning point after injuries impeded a good outing last year.

Bednarek, who is making a return to the Absa Kip Keino Classic after finishing sixth in the 100 metres (10.15 seconds) last year, said victory, especially against home favourite and defending champion Ferdinand Omanyala, will mean a lot to him.

“It feels great to return to this beautiful country that has good weather. Last year, I was rusty because of injury but I am coming back healthy and injury-free,” said Bednarek, who will be eying a 100m and 200m double at the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 29 in Budapest, Hungary.

“I am tired of being called ‘Mr Silver’ because of finishing second all the time, but I am bringing a different mentality this year with the aim of winning a double in Budapest,” said Badnarek.

Bednarek comes into Absa Kip Keino Classic on the back foot, having lost to Omanyala, who is also the Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion, and world 100m champion Fred Kerley over the last 10 days.

Bednarek finished third in 100m at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix Classic on April 29, clocking 10.02 seconds in a race Omanyala won in 9.78 before settling second in 20.11 behind Kerley, who cracked 19.92 in the 200m at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

“Winning in Nairobi will mean a lot to my progress, but I know it will be a tough competition,” said the 24-year-old Bednarek, who is focusing on fine details in training this year, which he couldn’t do the previous season owing to injuries.

“I hope to attain top speed in both 100m and 200m by Budapest,” said Bednarek, who has personal best 9.89 seconds in 100m and 19.68 seconds in 200m.

“These good times came in 2021 when I was in good health, which I have regained at the moment,” said Bednarek.

Bednarek said his return for the Absa Kip Keino Classic is due to the meet’s great ambience, good Kenyan food and warm reception.