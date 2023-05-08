Grenada’s double world javelin champ Peters happy to be in ‘motherland Africa’

There will be more in store for Grenada’s two-time world javelin champion Anderson Peters than just competing at the Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday at Kasarani.

The 25-year-old Peters - who is paying homage to “motherland Africa” for the first time – is keen to reflect on his forefathers’ origin, learn Kenya’s and Africa’s culture alongside what the Kenyan flag and its various symbols mean.

Most importantly, Peters said he is keen to know how the 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego, whom he described as “a good friend,” has helped transform javelin in Kenya.

“I am keen and interested in knowing some of the Kenyan traditions for the few days I will be in the country, learning the roots of the African people, and familiarising myself,” said Peters, acknowledging that he doesn’t know Kenya too well.

“I want to know about your Kenyan flag and the value and cultural background of the two spears and the shield in it. I really want to know why the country is associated with the Simba (Lion),” said Peters.

Peters, who was elated to be in Africa for the first time with Kenya being his first entry point, promised a memorable outing, especially competing with the 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego.

Peters, the 2019 (Doha) and 2022 (Eugene) world champion, said he is looking forward to competing against the backdrop of a crowd that really appreciates what javelin is.

“I want to also know how Yego has helped turn around the game of javelin,” said Peters, adding that he has been competing with Yego since 2017 and has followed the Kenyan’s career and success stories over the years.

“I know Yego pretty well. He has always been a good competitor hence I’m looking forward to a good outing with him, not to beat him, but to stage a good show for athletics fans,” explained Peters.

He was speaking on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday night from Qatar where he competed at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

In Doha, Peters finished third with a season’s best of 85.88 metres behind winner, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (88.67m, world lead) from India and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic (88.63m).

Yego committed foul throws thrice to exit the Doha competition early.

Also arriving alongside Peters from Qatar was American sprints sensation Sha’Carri Richardson, who, however, declined press interviews and photos citing fatigue.

“I am not taking any press interviews or photos please,” said Richardson as she made all efforts not to be photographed, shielding her face with her arms.

Richardson was accompanied by her coach, former Olympic sprinter Dennis Mitchell.

Also in the entourage were the 2020 Tokyo and 2022 world 200 metres silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek from the USA, the World Championships 4x100m gold medal-winning relay team members Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake of Canada.