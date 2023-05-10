Dazzling Fraser-Pryce ready for her Kasarani season two

Last year, she came, saw, conquered and fell in love with Kenya.

In a country where reggae music -- that has roots in Jamaica -- remains a national staple, it is easy to understand why the country also instantly fell in love with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

On Saturday, the multiple Olympic and world champion will once again take to the track where she claimed an astonishing 10.67 seconds, the fourth fastest time of all time at the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

Speaking amidst deafening noise from the thousands that flocked the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani who chanted her name, Fraser-Pryce aka ‘Mommy Rocket’ said her victory in Nairobi was a good omen for the season.

To prove that, she ran the same 10.67 at the World Athletics Championships last year in Oregon, United States last year, to be crowned the world women’s 100m champion for an unprecedented fifth time.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce trains at Kasarani on May 10, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Moments after being crowned the 2023 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday, to celebrate her rip-roaring historic year, the 36-year-old Jamaican female sprint icon was on a jet headed to Nairobi.

“Last year, I had my first 100m race here after I started my season with 200m back in Kingston, Jamaica,” said Fraser-Pryce upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday night.

“I am glad I am starting my season here and I am really looking forward to it.”

And she’s once again looking forward to producing the energy of a 21-year-old at Kenya’s sporting cathedral.

“Now that there are no Covid-19 restrictions, I am sure everybody will be out in their numbers and we are definitely going to have good times,” said Fraser-Pryce.

The Jamaican sprint queen said that the scenario could be different for her this year, having not competed since September last year in Zurich.

“I don’t know where I am at as opposed to last year when I had at least ran one race in 200m in Kingston. This is me just coming to see where I am, have a good time and execute fantastic times.”

However, Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics 100m champion, said that she was physically feeling good.

“To be honest, I am feeling 21…which is good since no two years are the same so you continue to work and trust that whatever things you correct in training, things that you are working on, you will execute them well on the race day."

Commenting on American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s performance at Doha Diamond League on Friday where she set a world lead and championship record of 10.78 seconds, Fraser-Pryce said that fast times are good and it’s what keeps the sport going, and keeps fans entertained.

“I opened with a fast time of 10.67 last year so it’s not unusual for athletes to start with fast times. It raises the game and that whenever you show up to compete you give your best,” said Fraser-Pryce.

The multiple Olympic champion expects a fierce battle during the World Athletics Championship scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

“As always, I never underestimate any competitor because I believe once you line up to compete at any championship, you are ready,” said Fraser-Pryce.

“These are moments that bring out the best in every athlete and after these championships, the performances will be remembered in history.”

Fraser-Pryce, the third fastest woman in the history of 100m with a career best 10.60, is eyeing another good outing at the Budapest World Championships.

“I have been winning many times so hope I will be able to put together experience to win the championships in Budapest,” said Fraser-Pryce.