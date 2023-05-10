Open the way Nairobi, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is in town

Multiple Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica is back in town.

The 36-year-old Fraser-Pryce, who is ready to defend her 100 metres title at the Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday, said she is excited to start her season in Africa.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leaves the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on May 9, 2023 shortly after she touched down ahead of the Absa Kip Keino Classic set for May 13. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Fraser-Pryce said starting her 100m season at the Kip Keino Classic last year proved a major success as she went on to win her fifth successive 100m world title in Eugene, United States of America.

“Last year, I had my first 100m race here after I started my season with 200m back in Kingston, Jamaica,” Fraser-Pryce said upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Tuesday night. “I am glad I am starting my season here and I am really looking forward to it.”

Fraser-Pryce noted that she kicked off her season last year with a fast time year powered by what she described as phenomenal energy and atmosphere at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“Now that there are no Covid-19 restrictions, I am sure everybody will be out in their numbers and we are definitely going to have good times,” explained Fraser-Pryce.

Also known as "Pocket Rocket" or "Mommy Rocket," Fraser-Pryce said that the scenario could be different this year, having not competed since September last year in Zurich.

“I don’t know where I am as opposed to last year when I had at least ran one race in 200m in Kingston. This is me just coming to see where I am, have a good time and execute fantastic times.”

However, Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics 100m champion, declared that her body is feeling good.

“To be honest, I am feeling 21….which is good since no two years are the same so you continue to work and trust that whatever things you correct in training, things that you are working on you will execute them well on the race day."

Fraser-Pryce hopes to build on last year’s success and experience for another splendid 2023.

Commenting on American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s performance at Doha Diamond League on Friday where she set a world lead and championship record of 10.78 seconds, Fraser-Pryce said that fast times are good and it’s what keeps the sport going, and keeps fans entertained.

“Last year, I opened with a fast time of 10.67 so it’s not unusual for athletes to start with fast times… It raises the game and that whenever you show up to compete you give your best,” said Fraser-Pryce.

However, Fraser-Pryce expects a fierce battle during the World Athletics Championship scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

“As always, I never underestimate any competitor because I believe once you line up to compete at any championship, you are ready,” said Fraser-Pryce.

“These are moments that bring out the best in every athlete and after these championships, the performances will be remembered in history.”

Fraser-Pryce, the third fastest woman in the history of 100m with career best 10.60, will make sure that she is ready physically and mentally as well to take on the task, and just try to have fun in Budapest.

“I have been winning many times so hope I will be able to put together experience to win the championships in Budapest,” said Fraser-Pryce, adding that she is still hungry for more, especially the world record.

“I still believe I can run faster than what I have done and I am working towards that. Running fast is not just something you can talk about but something you work for,” added Fraser-Pryce.