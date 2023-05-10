World record holder Chepkoech injury free

Beatrice Chepkoech, the women’s 3,000m steeplechase world record holder, has declared she is now injury-free and ready to regain her spot at the pedestal of the long distant barrier race.

Chepkoech, who was bogged down for the last two season, first with a hamstring injury then a stress fracture around her left ankle joint, has been building up for competition this year and showed promise she was getting back with a fourth-placed finish at the Doha Diamond League last week.

She is eager to test herself in the same race on Saturday during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

In Doha, Chepkoech finished fourth in the race won by Kenyan-born Bahraini Yavi Winfred Mutile ( 9:04.38) while Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew (9:05.83) finished second and Kenya’s Faith Cherotich (9:06.90) third.

“I have been out of competition becuase of the injuries I picked last year so competing and finishing the race was something sweet for me. I felt so nice and I’m glad I’m coming back slowly as the season progresses,” she told Nation Sport.

Chepkoech added that she will be taking one race at a time as she builds up for the World Championships after missing last year’s event in Eugene, USA when she pulled out from Team Kenya at the last minute.

“I was in good shape last year and my target was to retain the 2019 title but I was forced to drop out at the last minute due to injury," she said.

The injury kept her out for five months. She said that when she competed at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2021, she had a hamstring injury.

Not surprising, she finished a distant seventh. Chepkoech revealed little about her ambitions at the Kip Keino Classic, only saying she wanted “to run a good race.”