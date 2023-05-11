Abunda prepares for 'throw of his life' at Kip Keino Classic

As he steps to the cage at the Absa Kip Keino Classic, the undisputed national hammer throw champion Dominic Abunda will focus on that single throw that will finally make his dream come true.

Abunda, who missed last year’s Kip Keino Classic after he sustained a back injury in training, believes that the presence of some of the world’s finest throwers will inspire him to his dream appearance at the World Athletics Championships later this year.

“It has always been my dream to represent Kenya at that stage…if javelin thrower Julius Yego made history and I too can achieve it,” said Abunda.

Yego is the 2015 world javelin champion as well as the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist.

However, Abunda, who represented Kenya for the first time during the Africa Under-18 and Under-20 Championships in Gaborone, Botswana in 2011, has some steep targets to meet if he has to realise his dream.

“I want to haul at least 70 metres on Saturday, which will definitely be a good start that will place me in a good place in the world rankings,” said the 29-year-old Kenya Defence Forces athlete.

Alternatively, Abunda, who has personal best 62.57m, has the herculean task of attaining the hammer qualifying standards of 78m for the World Athletics Championships programmed for August 19 to 29 in Budapest, Hungary.

“I want to progress to throw up to 75m by the time the national championships and the trials are held,” said Abunda, who is now focusing on his speed and right arch.

Abunda said having the hammer throw facilities, a luxury they didn’t have during the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meetings, will help them achieve their goals.

Abunda said that he is bound to learn a lot of techniques especially at the arch from the visiting elite throwers.

“Just mingling with them is inspiration enough to bring out the fierce lion in me” said Abunda, who represented Kenya at the 20018 Asaba and 2022 St Pierre Africa Senior Athletics Championships where he finished seventh and eighth respectively.

Olympic hammer throw champion Wojcieh Nowicki is among the top class throwers that Abunda will be facing at the Kip Keino Classic.

Nowicki, 34, will be making his third appearance at the Kip Keino Classic after he won last year with a distance of 81.43 metres, beating Mykhaylo Kokhan from Ukraine to second place in 77.80m.