It runs in the family, siblings of top athletics stars in Kenya junior team

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

That saying resonated so well with great performances from the siblings of Kenya’s top athletics stars and coaches during the trials for the Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships that ended Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Athletics Kenya Saturday named a squad of 53 athletes for the continental championships programmed from April 29 to May 3 in Lusaka.

Once again, Commonwealth Games and Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala’s younger brother, Isaac Omurwa, claimed the ticket in men’s under-20 100m.

Omurwa, who is fresh from winning the East and Central Africa 100m title, scorched the wet tartan track at the Nyayo National Stadium, cracking 10.69 seconds to triumph.

Omurwa was the only one selected in men’s 100m as he edged out Victor Kiplimo from Nandi and Machakos’ Vincent Muindi to second and third places in 10.77 and 11.06 respectively.

“I am sure my brother Ferdinand is keenly watching and following me. I am soon coming for his titles,” said Omurwa. “But first things first, I need to bring the continental title home.”

“Congrats Isaac for making it to the Africa junior team. So proud of you small bro. All the best at the junior African championships,” said Omanyala, who thanked his coach Duncan Ayiemba for making sure the family name stays up there in junior and senior level.

Elgeyo Marakwet’s Pamela Kosgei’s star continued to rise when she won the women's under-20 3,000m final in nine minutes and 43.30 seconds, beating her closest rival Sylvia Lelelgo from Eldoret to second place by massive 25 seconds.

Pamela Kosgei crosses the finish line to win women's Under-20 3,000m race final during the national trials for the Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on April 8,2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Pamela, who is the younger sister to Olympic marathon silver medallist and reigning women’s marathon world record holder, Brigid Kosgei, is fresh from claiming bronze in women’s under-20 at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on February 18.

It will be the third time Pamela is representing the country after she finished fifth in women’s 3,000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia last year.

“My focus is to win in Lusaka and claiming bronze at the world cross country inspires me to go for victory in Lusaka,” said Pamela.

Uasin Gishu’s Edmond Serem is firmly following the footsteps of his elder brother Amos Serem, the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships 3,000m champion.

Edmond won the boys' under-18 2,000m steeplechase in 5:32.20 before busting into a jig at the finishing line to wild cheers from fans.

Edmond Serem crosses the finish line to win boys' under-18 2,000m steeplechase final during the national trials for the Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on April 8,2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Coach Joseph Ilovi, who has managed the national junior teams to many international championships can now smile with his second born son, Solomon Mutisya, making it to Lusaka.

Mutisya clocked 8:50.39 to win the men's 3,000m steeplechase, beating Emmanuel Wafula from Mt Elgon to second place in 8:51.36 as they both booked their tickets to Lusaka for their maiden international show.

Gilbert Rono from Nyahururu and Nakuru’s Peninah Mutisya will lead the country’s assault in men and women’s under-20 1,500m.

Rono clocked 3:43.55 to win his final, beating Ernest Kiprotich to second place in 3:44.91. They will be joined by World Under-20 1,500m champion Reynold Kipkorir, who has been given a wild card to the team.

Mutisya downed 4:21.63 to prevail in her race, edging out Sheila Jebet to second place in 4:22.48 as they both qualified for Lusaka. “I am determined to scale the highest just like my role model Faith Chepng’etich,” said Mutisya, the regional under-20 1,500m silver medallist.

Team Kenya Under-18

Girls

100m: Jackline Nguyo, Sharon Moraa, Selfa Ajiambo

200m: Sharon Moraa

800m: Daisy Chepngetich, Dorcas Isoe

1500m: Janet Chepkemoi, Mary Nyaboke

2,000m steeplechase: Diana Chepkemoi, Judy Chepkoech

Javelin: Christine Musembi

3,000m: Nancy Cherop, Joyline Chepkemoi

Boys

400mH: Amos Kipkemei

200m: Dennis Kiprono

400m: Samuel Toili

800m: Kelvin Kimutai, Phanuel Kipkosgei

1500m: Joseph Kipkurui, Brian Muange

2,000m steeplechase: Edmond Serem, Evans Kipkosgei

3,000m: Andrew Kiptoo, Clinton Kimutai

10,000m race walk: Daniel Ekai

Team Kenya Under-20

Women

200m: Damaris Nduleve

400m: Damaris Nduleve

800m: Everlyne Chepkoech, Judy Kemunto

1,500m: Peninah Mutisya, Sheila Chebet

3,000m: Marion chepngetich, Deborah Chemutai

3,000m steeplechase: Pamela Kosgei

5,000m: Diana Cherotich, Maureen Chepkoech

Javelin: Irine Jepkemboi

Men

100m: Isaac Omurwa

200m: Joseph Lenkoima

800m: Dominic Kiptoo, Brian Kiptum

1,500m: Gilbert Rono, Ernest Kiprotich, Reynold Kipkorir

3,000m steeplechase: Solomon Mutisya, Emmanuel Wafula

5,000m: Vincent Kipruto, Shadrack Rono, Michael Rotich

10,000m: Amos Kipkurui, Dennis Mutuku, Samuel Kibathi

10,000m race walk: Stephen Ndangili

Team management

General Team Manager: Elizabeth Keitany

Under-20 Team Manager: Stephen Sorobit

Under-18 Team Manager: Joseph Ilovi

Coaches

Long distance: Christopher Chepkoimet

Chaperone: Rodah Mwisho

Assistant Chaperone: Florence Theuri

Physiotherapist: Florence Jebunegi, Daniel Sang

Delegate: Pamela Jelimo