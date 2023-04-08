It runs in the family, siblings of top athletics stars in Kenya junior team
What you need to know:
- Athletics Kenya Saturday named a squad of 53 athletes for the continental championships programmed from April 29 to May 3 in Lusaka
- Once again, Commonwealth Games and Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala’s younger brother, Isaac Omurwa, claimed the ticket in men’s under-20 100m
- Elgeyo Marakwet’s Pamela Kosgei’s star continued to rise when she won the women's under-20 3,000m final in nine minutes and 43.30 seconds, beating her closest rival Sylvia Lelelgo from Eldoret to second place by massive 25 seconds
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
That saying resonated so well with great performances from the siblings of Kenya’s top athletics stars and coaches during the trials for the Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships that ended Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium.
Athletics Kenya Saturday named a squad of 53 athletes for the continental championships programmed from April 29 to May 3 in Lusaka.
Once again, Commonwealth Games and Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala’s younger brother, Isaac Omurwa, claimed the ticket in men’s under-20 100m.
Omurwa, who is fresh from winning the East and Central Africa 100m title, scorched the wet tartan track at the Nyayo National Stadium, cracking 10.69 seconds to triumph.
Omurwa was the only one selected in men’s 100m as he edged out Victor Kiplimo from Nandi and Machakos’ Vincent Muindi to second and third places in 10.77 and 11.06 respectively.
“I am sure my brother Ferdinand is keenly watching and following me. I am soon coming for his titles,” said Omurwa. “But first things first, I need to bring the continental title home.”
“Congrats Isaac for making it to the Africa junior team. So proud of you small bro. All the best at the junior African championships,” said Omanyala, who thanked his coach Duncan Ayiemba for making sure the family name stays up there in junior and senior level.
Elgeyo Marakwet’s Pamela Kosgei’s star continued to rise when she won the women's under-20 3,000m final in nine minutes and 43.30 seconds, beating her closest rival Sylvia Lelelgo from Eldoret to second place by massive 25 seconds.
Pamela, who is the younger sister to Olympic marathon silver medallist and reigning women’s marathon world record holder, Brigid Kosgei, is fresh from claiming bronze in women’s under-20 at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on February 18.
It will be the third time Pamela is representing the country after she finished fifth in women’s 3,000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia last year.
“My focus is to win in Lusaka and claiming bronze at the world cross country inspires me to go for victory in Lusaka,” said Pamela.
Uasin Gishu’s Edmond Serem is firmly following the footsteps of his elder brother Amos Serem, the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships 3,000m champion.
Edmond won the boys' under-18 2,000m steeplechase in 5:32.20 before busting into a jig at the finishing line to wild cheers from fans.
Coach Joseph Ilovi, who has managed the national junior teams to many international championships can now smile with his second born son, Solomon Mutisya, making it to Lusaka.
Mutisya clocked 8:50.39 to win the men's 3,000m steeplechase, beating Emmanuel Wafula from Mt Elgon to second place in 8:51.36 as they both booked their tickets to Lusaka for their maiden international show.
Gilbert Rono from Nyahururu and Nakuru’s Peninah Mutisya will lead the country’s assault in men and women’s under-20 1,500m.
Rono clocked 3:43.55 to win his final, beating Ernest Kiprotich to second place in 3:44.91. They will be joined by World Under-20 1,500m champion Reynold Kipkorir, who has been given a wild card to the team.
Mutisya downed 4:21.63 to prevail in her race, edging out Sheila Jebet to second place in 4:22.48 as they both qualified for Lusaka. “I am determined to scale the highest just like my role model Faith Chepng’etich,” said Mutisya, the regional under-20 1,500m silver medallist.
Team Kenya Under-18
Girls
100m: Jackline Nguyo, Sharon Moraa, Selfa Ajiambo
200m: Sharon Moraa
800m: Daisy Chepngetich, Dorcas Isoe
1500m: Janet Chepkemoi, Mary Nyaboke
2,000m steeplechase: Diana Chepkemoi, Judy Chepkoech
Javelin: Christine Musembi
3,000m: Nancy Cherop, Joyline Chepkemoi
Boys
400mH: Amos Kipkemei
200m: Dennis Kiprono
400m: Samuel Toili
800m: Kelvin Kimutai, Phanuel Kipkosgei
1500m: Joseph Kipkurui, Brian Muange
2,000m steeplechase: Edmond Serem, Evans Kipkosgei
3,000m: Andrew Kiptoo, Clinton Kimutai
10,000m race walk: Daniel Ekai
Team Kenya Under-20
Women
200m: Damaris Nduleve
400m: Damaris Nduleve
800m: Everlyne Chepkoech, Judy Kemunto
1,500m: Peninah Mutisya, Sheila Chebet
3,000m: Marion chepngetich, Deborah Chemutai
3,000m steeplechase: Pamela Kosgei
5,000m: Diana Cherotich, Maureen Chepkoech
Javelin: Irine Jepkemboi
Men
100m: Isaac Omurwa
200m: Joseph Lenkoima
800m: Dominic Kiptoo, Brian Kiptum
1,500m: Gilbert Rono, Ernest Kiprotich, Reynold Kipkorir
3,000m steeplechase: Solomon Mutisya, Emmanuel Wafula
5,000m: Vincent Kipruto, Shadrack Rono, Michael Rotich
10,000m: Amos Kipkurui, Dennis Mutuku, Samuel Kibathi
10,000m race walk: Stephen Ndangili
Team management
General Team Manager: Elizabeth Keitany
Under-20 Team Manager: Stephen Sorobit
Under-18 Team Manager: Joseph Ilovi
Coaches
Long distance: Christopher Chepkoimet
Chaperone: Rodah Mwisho
Assistant Chaperone: Florence Theuri
Physiotherapist: Florence Jebunegi, Daniel Sang
Delegate: Pamela Jelimo
Documentation: Dominic Ondieki