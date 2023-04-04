AK warns age-cheats ahead of Under 18 and 20 trials

Athletics Kenya (AK) has issued strict guidelines ahead of the Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships trials starting Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

AK director of youth and development, Barnaba Korir, warned those caught involved in age-cheating during the two-day event will face dire consequences.

Korir explain that they will pick three athletes in each event in the Under-18 that is open without qualifying standards.

However, the Under-20 that has qualifying standards will see AK pick the top two placed athletes for the continental youth and junior championships scheduled for April 29 to May 3 in Lusaka, Zambia.

Korir noted that the youth and junior trials are part of the six events that have been certified by World Athletics for ranking in the country as he called on schools management to release their youngsters with potential for the trials.

The youth and junior trials, the Nairobi legs in Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting, National Championships, National trials for the World Athletics Championships and Kip Keino Classic are the only track and field events certified by World Athletics for ranking in the country.

Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour and Lotto National Cross Country Championships and Uhuru Classic Nairobi Marathon are the other races ranked by World Athletics.

"Vetting and verification for the trials will be done on Thursday and we urge all the participants to bring along their original birth certificates and other genuine documents detailing when they were born," said Korir during a press conference at Riadha House on Tuesday.

Korir, who was accompanied by youth head coach Robert Ngisirei and youth committee members Margaret Keitany and Henry Lebo, said athletes for youth event should be aged 16 or 17 or those born in 2006 and 2007.

Those aged 18 or 19 or born in 2006 and 2007 will be allowed to compete in junior trials.

AK will be targeting to select 50 athletes for the Lusaka festival.

Kenya finished second behind South Africa during the last Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships held in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivore with 44 medals 17 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze.

South Africa collected 56 medals; 26 gold, 20 silver and 10 bronze.