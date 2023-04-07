Youngsters Cherop, Kiptoo stake claim in Team Kenya for African event

World Under-20 3,000m bronze medallist Nancy Cherop and Andrew Kiptoo will lead Kenya's assault in Under-18 3,000 metres at the Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships.

Cherop and Kiptoo are among 50 athletes expected to be picked on Saturday for the continental youth and junior championships slated for April 29 to May 3 in Lusaka, Zambia.

The East and Central Africa Under-20 5,000m champion Diana Cherotich also positioned herself for a double and a place in Team Kenya after she won the women's Under-20 5,000m final during the National trials on Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Vincent Kimaiyo from Elgeyo Marakwet was untouchable in men’s under-20 5,000m final as Ndombi’s Solomon Mutisya reigned supreme in men’s 3,000m steeplechase to all earn their place in the team to Lusaka.

Out to emulate her role models World 3,000m steeplechase champions Milcah Chemos and Beatrice Chepkoech, Lemotit’s Diana Chepkemoi put away girls’udner-18 2,000m steeplechase final with ease.

Cherop from Elgeyo Marakwet put her feet down to lead from gun-to-tape before winning the girls' under-18 3,000m race in nine minutes and 08.34 seconds.

Cherop edged out Joyline Chepkemoi from Lemotit to second place in 9:16.03 as both qualified for the continental event.

"It's a good race but I still have to polish on my finishing kick," said Cherop, who has set her sights on next year's World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

"Last year was my first outing for Kenya and I felt some stage fright. I now know some of the tricks hence I should upgrade to something better next year, God willing," said Cherop.

Kiptoo from Londiani clocked 8:00.7 to put away the boys' under-18 3,000m final, beating Keringet's Clinton Kimutai to second place in 8:02.64 as they both booked their tickets to Lusaka.

"It feels great to represent Kenya for the first time. I still need to work on my speed in the last 800m so that I can deliver victory firmly for Kenya," said Kiptoo.

Iten’s Cherotich was simply firm in her delivery in the women's under- 20 5,000m final, clocking 16:13.32 to win brushing aside Elgeyo Marakwet’s Maurine Jepkoech to second place in 16:20.13.

“I would have come up with a better time if there was someone to push me...I was a lone ranger in this one but I am glad to win," said Cherotich.

Kimaiyo also from Elgeyo Marakwet eased home in a time of 13:43.05 to win the men's under-20 5,000m final, beating Nandi’s Edwin Kiprop to second place in 14:02.97.