Program change in Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Tour

Benson Kiplagat wins the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships Under-20 men 8 kilometres race held at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on January 22, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • At just 19, Tirop made history as the second youngest woman after Zola Budd from South Africa to ever win a senior women’s race at the World Cross Country Championships during the 2015 edition in Guiyang, China.
  • The girls' 1km race will open the day at 10am followed by boys' 1km race at 10.40am before entertainment.

The program at the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour due Saturday at the Lobo Village in Kapsiret, Eldoret will break away from the norm.

