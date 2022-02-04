Pharaohs break hearts of home fans

In Yaounde

The pain of not seeing their darling national football team play the finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament on home soil will certainly live in fans of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for a while.

Cameroon joined the list of African nations who have hosted the continent’s biggest and most prestigious tournament but have failed to win when they were defeated by seven times record holders, Egypt 3-1 on penalties at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Thursday.

Egypt also hosted the 2019 edition but were knocked out in the round of 16 when they were defeated 1-0 by South Africa, but this is not consoling enough to fans of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

“The Lions have disappointed us,” said Didimus Nfor a fan who watched the semi-final match at bar in the Biyem-Assi neighborhood in the Yaounde Six municipality.

Thursday’s semi-final match was the first to be played at the Olembe Stadium since eight people died and 38 others were injured in a stampede crush, as fans tried to force their way through the south entrance into the stadium prior to Cameroon’s 2-1 against Comoros in a round of 16 fixture on January 24.

“How could they (Cameroon) have won on the blood of those who were killed during the stampede,” another angry and disappointed fan in the bar who did not identify himself questioned.

“The players did not even observe a minute of silence for those killed and their spirits hunted them,” the fan added, leaving a drinking spot where he watched the game in anger and abandoning his vuvuzela that had the colours of the national flag on the table.

With hopes of a sixth crown on home soil now suppressed, the five-time African champions will be seeking redemption when they face Burkina Faso in third place play-off on Saturday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde.

Cameroon lost at the semi-finals when they hosted the tournament 50 years ago and went on to win bronze. But if this were to happen same this year, it may not heal fans’ wounds just immediately.

“I am now a supporter of Senegal. I support them during the final on Sunday against Egypt,” Nfor said.

Cameroon captain, Aboubakar Vincent who fans had nicknamed ‘Abou-Chou’ (Darling Aboubakar) carried the hopes and fears of the country during the semi-final game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.