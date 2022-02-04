Pharaohs break hearts of home fans

Egypt players celebrate

Egypt's players celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 semi-final match against Cameroon at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Cameroon joined the list of African nations who have hosted the continent’s biggest and most prestigious tournament but have failed to win
  • Egypt also hosted the 2019 edition but were knocked out in the round of 16 when they were defeated 1-0 by South Africa
  • With hopes of a sixth crown on home soil now suppressed, the five-time African champions will be seeking redemption when they face Burkina Faso in third place play-off on Saturday

In Yaounde

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.