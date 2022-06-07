Omanyala ready to shine at Africa Senior Championships

Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has recovered right on time to position the country for its maiden victory in 100m at the 22nd Africa Senior Athletics Championships that start Wednesday at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius.

Omanyala, who missed the Golden Spike, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold in Ostrava on May 31 with an abdominal strain, will take the blocks in 100m first starting 9am (Kenyan time).

Kenya's Isaac Imeta will also field in the 100m first round. The semi-finals will be at 3.05pm.

However, Kenya expects to harvest some medals on the opening day with the national 10,000m champion Kenneth Kiprop and Kip Keino Classic 10,000m champion Julius Kipkwony fielding in the 10,000m final at 1.35pm.

Kenyan men are yet to win a medal in 100m at the continental event, and Omanyala and Imeta have that gargantuan task of ending the wait.

Omanyala takes to the blocks boasting of the fastest time this season making him favourite for gold, even though South Africa’s Akani Simbine will be right in the mix to defend his 100m title.

Omanyala, the continent's fastest man over the distance (9.77sec), ran a world lead time of 9.85 seconds as he won the Kip Keino Classic on May 7, the same event where he finished second last year in a personal best of 9.77.

Before his exploits at Kasarani, Omanyala had stunned Simbine to win the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 4 at Germiston Stadium, Johannesburg in 9.98sec on April 13. Simbine came second in 10.11sec.

“I have recovered and I am really excited about my prospects here. I am here to become the new 100m and 200m king. I need these medals in my closet,” declared Omanyala, ahead of the 100m heats that will have five athletes who have run under 10 seconds.

Simbine has a personal best of 9.84sec from last year and a season’s best of 10.06sec from a fourth place finish Golden Spike in Ostrava.

Others in the field are the World Under-20 100m champion Letsile Tebogo from Botswana, who has PB and SB of 9.96 from his victory at the Gaborone International Meet on April 30 and the 2019 Africa Games 100m champion Raymond Ekevwo, who has PB of 9.96 and SB of 10.04.

Africa 100m silver medallist Arthur Cisse (PB 9.93, SB 10.06) from Cote D’Ivore and Nigerians Seye Ogunlewe and Nicholas Mabilo are also others to watch.

National 100m record holder Maximilla Imali and Monica Safania will also be stepping up in women's100m heats at 8am (Kenyan time).

Kenya failed to get a medal in the men’s 10,000m during the 2018 edition in Asaba, Nigeira with Vincent Rono and Isaac Kipsang finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Kenya last won the title at the 2012 Games in Porto Novo, Benin through Kenneth Kipkemoi.

Kenya’s Dominic Abunda face a tough battle in men’s hammer throw final at 2.40pm.

World Under-20 800m silver medallist Noah Kibet and Nicholas Kebenei will participate in the 800m first round starting at 2.30pm, with the women’s 1,500m first round at 3.25pm will see 2018 Continental Cup champion Winny Chebet, World Under-1,500m champion Purity Chepkirui and Brenda Chebet in action.

Priscilla Tabunda will field in the women’s 110m hurdles first round at 1pm, while Wiseman Were and Michael Musyoki will battle in the men’s 110m hurdles first round at 1.25pm.

Kenya has not won the men’s 400m since Kennedy Ochieng’s exploits in 1993 Games in Durban, South Africa, but team captain and national champion Collins Omae and William Rayan are out to amend that in the 400m first round starting at 10.55am.

The women’s 400m first round will start at 10.15 where Veronica Mutua and Jacinta Shikanda will fly the country’s flag.

Kenya topped the medal standings for the fourth time with 19 medals; 11 gold, six silver and two bronze in Asaba, but the 1982 Games in Cairo remain Kenya’s best ever outing where they collected 34 medals; 12 gold, 20 silver and 12 bronze.

The 2020 event was postponed and later cancelled owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

Day One Program