Captain Omae confident as Team Kenya heads to Mauritius

Team Kenya captain Collins Omae has described the Africa Senior Athletics Championships that start on Wednesday at the Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius as special.

Omae, the national 400m champion, noted that many sprinters and field event athletes will be hoping to strike the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games qualifying standards before the national trials.

Omae’s deputy, the 100m sprinter Monica Safania, said Kenya should await for special display especially from the women’s team in Mauritius.

“Previously, it was just another championship where athletes were going for medals, but this time it’s different.” noted Omae.

“We are likely to see people surging to attain qualifying standards in two events.”

Athletics Kenya (AK) and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) have agreed to host joint trials for the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games on June 24 to 25 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The World Athletics Championships are due July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States, while the Commonwealth Games will run from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

“There will be more to fight for hence our athletes will put in more efforts and we should expect exceptional results not only in field and sprints but middle distance races,” said Omae as Team Kenya went through its last session at the MISC Monday morning before departure in the evening.

Omae said that there will always be pressure especially when a country is defending champions, but hastened that his team is up to the task and ready to better their previous performance in 2018 in Asaba, Nigeria.

Kenya topped the medal standings for the fourth time with 19 medals; 11 gold, six silver and two bronze in Asaba, but the 1982 edition in Cairo remains Kenya’s best ever outing where they collected 34 medals; 12 gold, 20 silver and 12 bronze.

It included the historic podium sweep by Charles Kokoyo, Patrick Cheruiyot and Solomon Kaptich in the decathlon.

Omae noted that the only sprinters to have attained the qualifying time for the World Championships are Ferdinand Omanyala (100m) and Moitalel Mpoke (400m hurdles) while Mary Moraa is the only women in 800m.

“We have had good residential training since May 15 and one can see the fire and hunger in these athletes. They are bubbling and ready to perform, “said Omae, adding that it was a humbling and great privilege for their athletes to pick him as their captain.

“I don’t want to limit what we shall do in Mauritius but all I can say is that we shall have more than 11 gold medals. We are going to do whatever it takes to retain the overall title,” vowed Omae, who commended his colleagues for being supportive and upholding high standards of discipline.

However, Omae told his charges that it will all come down to mental stability since everyone is well prepared.

“Everyone should believe in themselves and just go out there and do their best,” said Omae.

Omae also congratulated the technical bench led by head coach Francis “Mfae” Kamau and Athletics Kenya for their valuable support.