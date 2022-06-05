Kibiwott, Aprot out of Africa Senior Athletics Championships

Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist Abraham Kibiwott and 2016 Africa 10,000m champion Alice Aprot are out of this year’s Africa Senior Athletics Championships.

Team Kenya head coach Francis “Mfae” Kamau Sunday disclosed injuries have knocked out the two athletes, hence won’t be in the team that leaves Monday night for the continental event.

The 22nd edition of the Africa Senior Athletics Championships start Wednesday to Sunday at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius.

World 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto will now have the onus of defending his steeplechase title, replacing Kibiwott, who has a back injury.

Kipruto, who had not been named in the team, has been training with the team for the last two weeks.

Kipruto finished fifth during the ational Championships on April 28 and at Kip Keino Classic on May 7 as Kibiwott reigned supreme to win both races, before finishing third in Doha’s Diamond League on May 13.

Kipruto, the 2016 Rio Olympics champion, will now team up with 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen, who is also the African Games champion and Geoffrey Kirwa.

“Almost everybody had dismissed Kipruto but has been doing incredible things in training. I am impressed and I can only pray for his return,” said Kamau.

Kamau disclosed that Aprot, who has a hip injury, won’t be replaced, leaving Purity Komen and Brilliant Chepkorir to do the battle in the Indian Ocean Island.

Kamua said that they will not only be longing to top the medal standings again in Mauritius, but also target to qualify more sprinters to the World Athletics Championships due for July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States and Commonwealth Games on July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

“One can’t imagine that these are seniors. There is high discipline in camp and everyone sticks to the training program religiously, “said Kamau, adding that the presence of the likes of Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala and 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego camp has been inspiring.

Kamau also noted the use of high jumper Asbel Kiprop.

“The future looks bright for him and Mauritius could be the stage for him to start his reign,” said Kamau.

Kamau tipped team captain Collins Omae’s 4x400m team comprising of William Rayan, William Mbevi and Noah Kibet to qualify for the World Championships by posting a time that ranked in top 15 in the world.

Currently, Kenya Police team is ranked 38th in the world in 4x400, having clocked 3:05.12 at the Athletics Kenya Meeting on March 5.