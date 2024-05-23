Missing Kenyan Climber Cheruiyot Kirui found dead on Mount Everest

Kenyan climber Cheruiyot Kirui, who went missing above 8,000 metres on Mt Everest on Wednesday, has been found dead.

The Himalayan Times on Thursday reported that Mr Kirui's body was discovered by the Seven Summit Treks rescue team a few metres below the summit point of the mountain.

Kenyan hiker Cheruiyot Kirui posted this photo in his trekking update he posted on Instagram page on April 27, 2024. He was found dead on May 23, 2024.

The fate of Mr Nawang Sherpa, who was with Mr Kirui in the death zone, is still unknown, according to base camp officials.

The banker, who works for Kenya Commercial Bank, reportedly attempted to scale Everest without using supplemental oxygen before he went out of contact from the Bishop Rock zone.

He was attempting to reach the summit of the world’s highest mountain above sea level in his quest to test the limitations of the human body.

Mt Everest, which straddles the border of China and Nepal, stands 8,849 metres (29,032 feet) tall.

Mr Kirui becomes the second hiker to be confirmed dead in the ill-fated expedition after Romanian climber Gabriel Tavara was found lifeless inside his tent at Camp III on Tuesday.

Mr Tavara, 48, was also attempting to climb Lhotse without using supplementary oxygen.

Mingma Sherpa, Chairman of Seven Summit Treks, reported that Mr Kirui went missing after exhibiting “an abnormal behaviour” and remaining out of contact from the Bishop Rock, a few metres below the summit point.

"Kirui, a banker working with KCB, and his Sherpa guide Nawang were last contacted at the Bishop Rock," Sherpa said.