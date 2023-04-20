Faith Mwende: Why, and how, I decided to climb Mt Everest

My name is Faith Mwende is a financial expert with a grand dream: To be the first ever Kenyan woman to reach the peak of Mt Everest, the world’s tallest mountain.

My campaign revolves around sustainable ways of mitigating against the negative effects of climate change while advocating for interventions on addressing mental health and peace.

I’m already in Nepal for the challenge!

Dr Faith Mwende and fellow climbers go through small hikes of 100-metre to the Everest view point and back to Namche, Nepal, on April 19, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | Faith Mwende

On Thursday, I settled for small hikes of 100-metre climbs to the Everest view point and back to Namche, Nepal, for acclimatisation as I continue my Mt Everest climb.

On Day Four I and my team gained an elevation of above 500 metres from Phakding (2,610m) to Namche Bazaar (3,440) hence gaining 830 metres in elevation in a day.

The experience so far is good.

Wednesday and Thursday were acclimatisation days here at Namche Bazaar.

Bazaar means market and it's one of the largest villages in the Everest region.

We needed to stay here at Namche for two days so that the body can acclimatise to the new altitude.

So physically, I’m good!

I prepared over a long period of time including doing Mt. Everest up to the Base Camp, Mt. Kenya - to the top - 10 times, Mt. Kilimanjaro to the top three times, Mt. Elgon, Mt. Meru in Tanzania, Mt. Nyiragongo in DRC, Mt. Longonot and all other local mountains countless times.

These include the abadares and it's known peaks the likes of Mt. Satima, Kipipiri, Rurimeria, Kinangop, Elephant Hills, table mountains etc countless times.

I also did a lot of swimming and going to the gym.

Dr Faith Mwende and fellow climbers enjoy their dinner at Namche, Nepal, on April 20, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | Faith Mwende

I go to Next Level Fitness Gym and Spa at Gateway Mall and eat a healthy diet like traditional foods like Ngwacie, Ndumas, Githeri etc as well as energy giving foods.

As I psyche myself, I pray to God first and I commit everything to God and then take action.

While back at home I would go to the gym, jog, do yoga and also try to swim every day where I can.

When I am here I also work out to keep myself motivated, read books and talk to family and friends back at home where we also pray together.

The summit push is projected for mid May.

With the generous contribution and support of various sponsors both in kind and in financial support, the weight and the load of the budget has gone down.

Special thanks to Professor Joseph Kimura who has been my promoter and a great supporter and walked with me throughout this “No Summit Too High - Road to Mt. Everest” Journey.

Also, to the sponsors and well-wishers of the challenge: My home county, the County Government of Makueni through His Excellency Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

Thank you for the air ticket to ensure that I get back.

Also, thanks to Old Mutual for the insurance and part of the gear, Next Level Fitness and Spa for the fitness training, Mavericks Restaurants, Next Level Properties Ltd and all of the Mavericks Group which is also my Secretariat, Nation Media Group for the media coverage, Radio 47 for financial support and coverage, Kenya Wildlife Service for the entry to the beautiful Kenyan parks during the preparation training, Smart Kindergarten and Schools and Intercounty Accident Assessors & Valuers.

Other supporters include generous businessman Mr. Jimna Mbaru, Amb. Lemoshira Moi, Professor Robert Gateru, Mr. John Ngumi, Sen. Sylvia Kasanga, my friend and fellow hiker CEC Esther Ndungu, Mr. Sammy Ndungu, Mr. James Ndiangui, Ms. Annabel Njeri, Ms. Rhoda Bennet and Ms. Joan Jepkoech.

I also pay tribute to the Kenya Tourism Board for branding me, Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (BrandKE) also for branding me, Kimani Kiarie and Associates LLP for the legal advice, Abba and Wandu Engineers for financial support, Canon for the camera to ensure that the moments are captured, KBC and The Star newspaper for coverage and Fekan Howell Certified Public Accountants for the financial support.

I also say thank you to the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports, Hon. Ababu Namwamba who, through my efforts, has recognised mountaineering as a sport in Kenya with my registration with the sports registrar as a professional sports person in the field of mountaineering.

Thanks also to the Capital Markets Authority, through the CEO, for granting me the special leave as a sports person.

Much appreciation to my family which has been my greatest support.

They have walked with me and encouraged me never to give up.

Special thanks to my parents and my brothers.

One of my brothers Stephen Makau trained with me and he is an aspiring Mt. Everest Summiteer.

James Kagambi, the first Kenyan Citizen to summit Mt. Everest last year, has been training me and giving me tips on conquering the Everest.

And above all, special thanks to the Almighty God for the far He has brought me on this journey to the roof top of the world.

I am trekking with the Seven Summit Treks, an international team, and we have different nationalities.

I am the only African in the team as we have climbers from different nationalities such as British, American, Mexican, Indian, Chinese, Ukrainian and French.

Dr Faith Mwende displays a miniature Kenyan flag during a rest day at Everest view point in, Nepal, on April 19 2023. Photo credit: Pool | Faith Mwende

I chose to champion the fight against climate change because of the devastating effects of climate change not only in Kenya but globally that affects even our well being, mental health and peace, hence the Clarion for awareness on climate change/action.